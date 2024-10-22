Ford didn’t have a day to remember in this year’s Bathurst 1000, but I did.

That’s because I was fortunate enough to have the latest Ford Mustang GT as my chariot for my drive to Mt Panorama this year. And as I was not required for any Speedcafe duties, I made a single day pilgrimage to the mountain so I needed something fast, comfortable and, perhaps most importantly of all, enjoyable.

At some point in the recent past we forgot that cars can be fun just as much as they can be frugal or safe or stylish. The Mustang GT, in particular our version equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox, is a stark reminder that cars can indeed be something that creates joy and excitement. Sure, it gets you from Point A to Point B (in this instance my home to Mt Panorama) but it does so with a sense of fun.

The drive from Sydney to Bathurst highlights the best aspects of the Mustang, as my route took me across the time-efficient Great Western Highway on the way there but I chose the winding Bells Line of Road for my return journey.

Starting any trip early in the morning in the GT is best done with the exhaust in the quietest of its multiple modes (there’s quiet, normal, sport and track choices) but even then the sound of the 5.0-litre V8 barking to life will likely wake the neighbours. But if they have even a passing interest in cars they’ll probably thank you because the V8 is one of the best-sounding engines on the market today. There’s no forced induction or hybrid nonsense to spoil the pure, visceral sound of this old school V8.

Heading west down Sydney’s motorway network gives me a chance to appreciate the comfort of the Mustang. Which should surprise because the target audience is older Americans and they appreciate a board seat with soft padding, like the Mustang offers.

Younger buyers will hopefully be drawn in by the technology offered by the new dashboard, with two large digital displays housed in a single unit to create the effect of one giant panel. The digital instrument cluster is the highlight, with its ability to scroll between multiple layouts including a 1960s theme, a 1980s Fox Body version and a ‘90s SVT Cobra option. But as I’m in cruise mode to Bathurst, I opt for the ‘simple’ layout which declutters the dash so I can focus on my speed and not have any accidental run-ins with Johnny Law.

Down the motorway and across the mountains the V8 makes little fuss and just burbles along at low revs but a comfortable cruising speed. This is the kind of easy cruising that made the V8 Falcon such a beloved model with Australians for decades but we now sadly miss.

The run down the mountains and across the open road between Lithgow and Bathurst feels like it rolls by quickly in the Mustang, thanks in part to the distracting effect of the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

By the time I roll into Bathurst and find a parking spot at Mt Panorama I notice the fuel gauge has made a serious drop, so even at cruising speeds the V8 is a heavy drinker of unleaded.

So, after spending the day taking in the action on-track and catching up with some familiar faces in the paddock, it’s time for the return journey. The strategy call is simple: I have enough fuel in the tank to get to Lithgow, so I opt for a one-stop strategy and refuel there before heading up and across the mountains.

For anyone who hasn’t driven the Bells Line of Road, I can’t recommend it enough. The road never feels straight as it squiggles its way across mountains, around rocks and trees on its way between Lithgow and Windsor at the western edge of Greater Sydney. But the best part is, the road is both entertaining for the driver but also your passengers, as it winds its way past some of the most stunning natural scenery this country has to offer.

But I can’t really enjoy the view, because I’ve activated ‘Sport’ mode and am enjoying the sharper steering and easy power this latest generation Mustang offers up. The ride is too firm at times, but on the smooth tarmac the GT feels at home on Australian roads.

It eats up the kays across the mountains and before I know it, I find myself in the final home stretch, giving me a moment to reflect on the Mustang.

It may be thirsty and more expensive than its predecessor, but the value it offers is still hard to beat for a V8-powered, rear-wheel drive coupe. And the enhancements to the interior, specifically the new dashboard, go a long way to address the biggest criticisms of the previous model.

It’s not the best, most precise sports car on the market today, but it may be the most enjoyable to drive. The sound of the V8 makes it a joy for the ears and the power of the V8 makes it a joy for the rest of your senses. It may be old fashioned and simplistic compared to more modern, turbocharged and hybridised sports cars but all that noise is drown out by the pure driving enjoyment the Mustang GT brings.