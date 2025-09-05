Daniel Ricciardo is back.

After a year out of the spotlight, having ended his Formula 1 career, the eight-time grand prix winner is returning to public life. The Australian ace has signed a deal to become a global ambassador for Ford Racing, the new name for Ford Performance.

Ford Racing is now the global brand for all of the Blue Oval’s racing and high-performance road cars, so it cuts across both sides of the business. But instead of having Ricciardo helping to spruik its F1 return with Red Bull (his former team) or lure him into a drive of its upcoming Le Mans Hypercar, the Aussie will have a surprising role.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador,” Ricciardo said in a statement. “I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.”

Yes, Ricciardo is going to focus his time on Ford Racing’s Raptor products, the F-150, Bronco and Ranger, rather than the on-track activities. He revealed in his statement that he has long been a fan of the Raptor models.

Explaining his decision and timing, Ricciardo said he was eager to stay involved in the sport, but also wanted to focus on having fun.

“So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports,” he wrote.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right?”

Ricciardo’s appointment comes after Ford CEO Jim Farley dropped more hints that the company is set to unleash an ‘off-road supercar’ likely to wear the Raptor badge. Who better to help promote a ground-breaking, race-bred off-roader than a former F1 superstar with a love of the desert and outback.

Ricciardo joins a long list of former drivers who become brand ambassadors in their retirement, including Mark Webber (Porsche), Jacky Ickx (Genesis) and Jackie Stewart (Ford).