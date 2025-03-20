Audi has revealed its future, and while it may look similar, it’s actually very different.

The brand used last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix as the platform to unveil the new A5/S5 and A6/S6 e-tron duo. While they look similar on the surface, both are available as four-door sedans and wagons, underneath the pair are radically different as Audi looks to cover all bases in the rapidly changing market.

READ MORE: Has Audi solved the EV problem?

These are two of Audi’s most crucial new models for 2025, showcasing the brand’s split strategy of electrification and international combustion. As we explained previously, Audi will utilise two similar but different platforms to underpin its next decade of models – ‘PPE’, Premium Platform Electric, and ‘PPC’, Premium Platform Combustion.

The new A5/S5 is based on the new PPC underpinnings and will go on sale in Australia in the coming months. It will be available as a sedan body-style but still with a Sportback-style tailgate as well as an Avant (wagon), which pushes it even closer to the A4 sedan than ever before. The S5 will be powered by a mild hybrid powertrain that will generate 270kW of power and 550Nm of torque, enough for a 4.5 second 0-100km/h sprint.

The A6 e-tron, which will also be available with its own sporty S6 e-tron variant, will be the first “low-floor” model built on PPE, following its Audi launch on the Q6 e-tron SUV. Like its PPC sibling, the A6 will also be available as a Sportback and Avant, with Audi claiming the former is the most aerodynamic model in its class.

The S6 e-tron will pack an impressive punch, with a 370kW dual-motor quattro all-wheel drive powertrain, capable of launching it 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.