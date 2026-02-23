Chery is looking to scare the establishment in the ute market, revealing the first-of-its-kind plug-in hybrid diesel.

While plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is not new to the ute segment, the Ford Ranger, BYD Shark 6 and GWM Cannon Alpha all use a petrol engine to support the electric motor. But Chery has opted to go with a turbo diesel engine for its new KP31 ute, which it claims will offer even greater fuel efficiency – without actually revealing its fuel economy figure. Those details are likely to be revealed closer to its launch late in the year.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally reveal the KP31 ute concept vehicle, and this marks the next step in bringing it to the Australian market,” said Chery Australia’s chief operating officer, Lucas Harris.

“It’s also riveting to be the first brand to offer a diesel PHEV in the dual-cab ute class, which will be our key point of difference compared to the competition.”

Although, Chery won’t stop there. To keep Ford, BYD and GWM on their toes, Chery has already confirmed that it will add its own petrol PHEV version of the KP31 in 2027 – so it will have both petrol and diesel buyers covered.

The KP31 revealed in Sydney is officially a concept and features several elements that are unlikely to be standard on the production model, including the snorkel and tub rack with recovery boards.

Still, there will be no mistaking what ute will be coming towards you or driving away from you, with big, bold ‘Chery’ branding on both the front and rear.

According to Chery, the concept KP31 measures 5610mm long, 1920mm wide and 1925mm in height. That’s slightly larger than the production version, which Chery has confirmed will be 5450mm long, which is still longer than either the Ranger or Toyota HiLux.

Chery is one of the fastest growing brands in the Australian market with its line-up of affordable SUVs. In 2025 it enjoyed more than 176 per cent sales growth and started this year inside the top 10 selling brands in January.