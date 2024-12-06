Sometimes even the biggest car brands need a little help staying fresh and relevant. Sad, but it’s true.

It’s not just the newcomers; even the giants of the automotive world occasionally team up with other industries to target new audiences and refresh their image.

Here are six memorable automotive collaborations from the past and present that prove that teamwork does make the dream work.

Porsche x Aime Leon Dore

Porsche doesn’t need help defining old-money elegance, but its partnership with New-York based fashion label Aimé Leon Dore took its chic factor to a whole new level. Together, they restored classic Porsche models with interiors redesigned with an Aime Leon Dore flare – think rich greens, navy blues and warm tan hues, adorned with gold trimmings and finishes.

Each restored car sports a sleek Aimé Leon Dore badge on the grill, blending modern streetwear cool with Porsche’s unparalleled legacy. These restorations weren’t just about reviving classics – they redefined them.

Fiat 500 by Gucci

If there’s one car-couture collab that turned heads, it’s the Fiat 500 by Gucci. Back in 2011, Gucci’s then-creative director, Frida Giannini, gave the Fiat 500 an ultra-chic Italian makeover.

From a Frau leather-trimmed interior to Gucci logos on the hubcaps and tailgate, the design oozed glamour and luxury. Of course, the piece de resistance was the iconic green-red-green Gucci stripe running across the seats, body, and roof of the hatchback. This makeover wasn’t just about reviving the Fiat 500, but was a homage to Gucci’s longstanding couture presence and classic Italian glamour.

Hermes x Bugatti

The Hermes Bugatti Chiron is the epitome of luxury – a one-of-a-kind, cashmere-lined hypercar commissioned by Manny Khosbin that took three years to complete.

Drenched in Hermes Craie off-white paint, with an interior adorned in cashmere and custom one-of-one details, this collaboration blended Hermes’ signature elegance with Bugatti’s engineering excellence to create a vehicle that we could only dream of.

It wasn’t just a car, but a masterpiece that bridged two worlds of meticulous craftsmanship. But be warned: don’t spill anything in it, or on it.

Grand Seiko x Nissan GT-R

When Japan’s finest watchmaker and automotive legend unite, you know the results are going to be stunning. The Grand Seiko Spring Drive chronograph was crafted to celebration the Nissan GT-R’s 50th anniversary and is a true homage to the Japanese classic.

The watch features a ceramic case inspired by Nissan’s iconic Bayside Blue, paired with a crocodile leather strap accented with blue stitching. This collaboration is a celebration of precision, performance, and legacy.

What’s most intriguing about this collaboration is how it bridges the gap between carmakers and watchmakers in an entirely new way. Traditionally, watches have become associated with specific professions – think of the Rolex Explorer II, used by volcanologists and explorers. But this time, the focus shifts entirely to car enthusiasts, delivering a timepiece that celebrates an automotive icon from its very inception. It’s a rather refreshing take on how watches connect directly with the passions of their wearers.

Richard Mille and McLaren

The 2018 Richard Mille Automatic Flyback Chronograph isn’t just a watch – it’s a testament to engineering ingenuity. Limited to 500 timepieces, the design nods to McLaren’s motorsports glory with titanium inserts shaped like the F1 vehicle’s air-intake snorkels, as well as the unmistakable McLaren Speedmark logo.

In recent years, the luxury watch brand has become a staple of the McLaren F1 team, with both drivers proudly sporting their own Richard Mille timepieces at almost every Grand Prix. These watches aren’t just attention-grabbing accessories – they represent so much more.

Each Richard Mille creation is a masterpiece of engineering, meticulously crafted from countless tiny components. These pieces are designed to function like a precision machine, exude style and endure extreme conditions – much like driving an F1 car.

Lamborghini and Balenciaga

Unpopular opinion: Lamborghini is the Balenciaga of the automotive world. Earlier this month (even though we just started December), Lamborghini revealed its unexpected collaboration with Balenciaga as part of the Balenciaga Fall 2025 collection. The line reportedly celebrates both brands’ commitment to innovation and blends “automotive aesthetics with the [Balenciaga] House’s codes.” Interesting, right?

In classic Balenciaga style, the collection comprises a mix of unconventional pieces, paired with unusual footwear, bold bags, or unique jewellery, like the Lamborghini-key silver chain necklace. The highlight of the line? A statement T-shirt featuring Lamborghini graphics and text. It seems it’s quite easy to please the average spectator.

While it may not resonate with every Lamborghini lover or gearhead, this collaboration shifts the brand into a more contemporary, trend-driven space. Did Lamborghini really need to do this? Probably not – they already command attention on their own. But whether people love or hate their latest move, it’s worth remembering: even bad press is still press.

What are your most memorable automotive collaborations?