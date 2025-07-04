Audi will give select customers access to cars and Phillip Island in bid to convince them to buy its newly refreshed e-tron GT.

A two-day event at Phillip Island circuit in August will include luxury accommodation and an ‘exclusive dining experience’ in Melbourne as Audi looks to boost interest in its all-electric, high-performance sports sedan.

Audi is hoping this facelifted and upgraded e-tron GT will help rejuvenate sales that slumped by more than 75 per cent in 2024, selling only 84 examples compared to the similar Porsche Taycan, which tallied 282 sales.

The invitation will only be extended to either customers who have signed a contract to buy a new e-tron GT or are considered strongly likely to do so, with this track experience designed to get them over the line.

Audi is also hoping that the upgrades to its flagship electric car are also convincing enough to attract more buyers. For this mid-life facelift there have been a number of significant upgrades, including a new range-topping RS e-tron GT Performance variant.

This new model takes power to unprecedented levels for an Audi production car. The RS e-tron GT Performance makes a staggering 680kW of power, which is 205kW more than the pre-facelifted RS e-tron GT managed, while torque is rated at 1027Nm. With that much punch from its two electric motors it manages to run the 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, nearly a full second faster than the old model.

To tame all that power, the new Performance model is available with standard carbide brakes with the option for ceramic package.

The RS e-tron GT also gets unique 21-inch alloy wheels, active suspension and a specific RS Performance exterior electric sound system.

The upgraded RS e-tron GT gets a boost to 630kW/865Nm for a 2.8 second 0-100km/h time, while the new S e-tron GT replaces the previous entry model with its 500kW/717Nm powertrain.

Driving ranges for the trio are rated at 558km (S), 522km (RS) and 528km (RS Performance), thanks to a upgraded battery that has higher energy density, more size and faster charging, whilst also being 9kg lighter.

The range now begins at $209,900 for the S e-tron GT, moves to $264,900 for the RS e-tron GT and tops out at $309,900 for the new RS e-tron GT Performance (all prices exclude on-road costs).