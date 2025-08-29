As reported by 9 News, Stephen Buttigieg had listed his HSV GTS Gen-F – one of the final iterations of the model – on Facebook Marketplace when he arranged a viewing for the alleged buyer in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg Heights.

The man, who used a fake name of Brendon, told Buttigieg the GTS’s boot light was on, prompting the owner to inspect the rear of the car, at which point the car was driven off without its owner.

Reportedly listed for $120,000, the car was never driven and was locked in a garage for the past decade, having originally been purchased for about $100,000 – the first-gen VF GTS retailed from $92,990 to $96,990 before on-road costs.

When new, the HSV GTS produced 430kW and 720Nm from its supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine, and was available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

To make matters worse, the stolen car was also uninsured. This is despite a handful of insurance companies offering laid-up cover for vehicles not being driven or registered.

“People work hard, you try to help your kids, and this is what happens,” Buttigieg told 9 News.

Police are currently investigating the theft, both to find the person who stole the car and the high-value Holden itself.

It’s a stark reminder to vehicle sellers to try and collect as many details as potential buyers as possible, such as a driver’s licence and address.