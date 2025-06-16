Hyundai’s next great electric hope has been spotted by Torquecafe testing in Sydney, ahead of a local launch by the end of the year. Known as the Hyundai Elexio in China, this new model is built in China alongside the Kia EV5, as the two models share the same platform.

While there is no official comment from Hyundai Australia, the test prototype we spotted was camouflaged but the distinctive four square daytime running lights of the Elexio were clearly visible. And while Hyundai Australia is often the base for global hot weather testing programs for models not sold here, the fact the car was being tested in the middle of Sydney winter suggests testing has moved beyond hot weather and into more specific local tuning.

The Elexio would, in theory, give Hyundai a more affordable electric option, as its current cheapest EV is the pint-sized Inster which starts at $39,000 while the Kona Electric small SUV priced from $54,000.

In contrast, the Kia EV5 (which is bigger than the Kona) starts at $56,770 for the Air Standard Range and stretches to $71,770 for the flagship GT-Line Long Range. By comparison, the similar-sized Hyundai Ioniq 5 starts at $69,800 for the RWD model and runs to $88,800 for the Epiq AWD variant.

Amid an onslaught of new electric vehicles from new brands, particularly Chinese brands such as BYD, MG, Deepal, Xpeng and the Chinese-built Tesla Model Y, Hyundai needs to find a way to make its offerings more affordable.

Electric vehicle sales continue to be steady but have slowed from previous highs as buyers move towards hybrids instead. Hyundai has an expanding range of EVs though, with the Inster, Kona, Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 already on sale and the new, large Ioniq 9 due to launch in the coming months.