It’s another new name, but an increasingly familiar strategy.

Denza is the latest Chinese car brand to arrive in Australia, launching a pair of plug-in hybrid SUVs – just like Omoda, Jaecoo, Geely, GWM and more.

So what is going to make Denza stand out? There are two elements of its strategy that could help it with its Australian ambition to take on “the establishment.”

Firstly, Denza is not entirely new to our shores, it’s actually the premium brand for BYD. That will allow Denza to take a running start and benefit from the success BYD has already enjoyed here.

Secondly, Denza’s first two models are aimed right at two of the most popular SUVs in the market – the new B5 will take on the Toyota Prado, while the B8 is a would-be Toyota LandCruiser alternative.

“With the B5 and B8, DENZA is taking a swing at the establishment,” said Denza Chief Operating Officer Mark Harland.

“They’re purpose-built, premium SUVs that offer something the market hasn’t seen before – combining cutting-edge tech, serious off-road capability, and luxury that doesn’t ask you to compromise.”

Denza B5

The five-seater will be available from launch in two variants – B5 and B5 Leopard. Both will be powered by the same 425kW/760Nm plug-in hybrid powertrain that is paired to an all-wheel drive system.

Utilising BYD’s Blade battery, the B5 has a 31.8kWh version that allows for up to 90km of electric-only driving range, according to the company.

The key difference for the Leopard is adaptive suspension, front and rear mechanical differential locks and the ability to tow up to 3000kg.

Denza B8

The larger B8 will be available with six or seven seats, putting it in direct competition with the LandCruiser and other full-size SUVs.

It has a similar plug-in hybrid set-up to the B5, but offers 450kW of power and 760Nm of torque. It has the same 31.8kWh Blade battery, but notably Denza doesn’t quote an electric driving range for this larger model in its initial statement.

The company does however, confirm that the B8 has a 3500kg towing capacity and will come standard with hydraulic suspension and front and rear electronic diff locks.

No pricing for either model has been revealed yet but Denza has opened the books for expressions of interest from potential customers. Both the B5 and B8 will hit Australian showrooms in December.