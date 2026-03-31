A “suspected arson attack” is being named as the cause of a blaze at Tesla’s Parramatta showroom in Western Sydney, with New South Wales Police currently investigating the fire.

Emergency services were called to the Church Street building at approximately 3:20am on Tuesday March 31, after receiving reports “of multiple vehicles found alight”.

“Officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended the scene and Fire and Rescue NSW arrived to extinguish the blaze,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Police understand three vehicles were destroyed and part of the building was damaged by the fire.

“There were no injuries reported.”

While Church Street is home to many car dealerships of various brands, only the Tesla showroom was found ablaze.

News.com.au reports Tesla Australia says the inferno was “not a vehicle or battery related fire”, reiterating the NSW Police’s investigations into it being an arson attack.

Tesla is consistently Australia’s top-selling EV maker, with the Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan being among the most popular electric cars on sale locally.