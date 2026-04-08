Hot off the back of China becoming the biggest country of origin for new cars in Australia, yet another brand from the nation has announced it’s coming to local showrooms.

Forthing, one of the many brands under the Dongfeng Motor Group umbrella, is coming to Australia from June 2026, launching at first with the Taikon 5 (née ‘Friday’ in China) mid-sized SUV.

Heading up Forthing’s local distribution will be the Ateco Group, adding a sixth brand to its lineup, and from the fourth different parent company. Ateco’s current brands include LDV (SAIC Motor), Ram and Maserati (Stellantis), plus Renault and Alpine).

According to Ateco, Forthing will focus on introducing a number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to the Australian market, claiming one of the forthcoming models will be “one of the longest range plug-in hybrids available in Australia”, though details are yet to be announced.

“We see huge potential in the Forthing brand in this highly competitive market, with its comprehensive line-up of new-energy vehicles,” said Forthing national manager, Shaun Garrard.

“Forthing has a range of compelling future models that have been confirmed for Australia, and we will have more information to share closer to showroom arrivals.

“Despite the recent influx of new brands, Forthing has the credentials and commitment to earn its place in this market.

“A lot of new automotive brands are making bold promises. With Forthing’s strong product portfolio – and the Ateco Group’s experience in introducing new brands to this market – we are well positioned for long term success.”

Forthing hasn’t detailed what version of the Taikon 5 we will get in Australia, as it’s offered overseas in both electric-only and range-extended electric vehicle guise, the latter of which can go for more than 1000km on a charge.

Time will tell as to whether Forthing is a success locally, and whether it is safer in the hands of an established distributor such as Ateco.

When BYD made its first proper crack at Australia in 2022, it did so under the distribution of EV Direct, which was later taken over by BYD in a factory-backed effort.

Last week, Xpeng announced it would take a factory-backed approach to the Australian market amid a legal battle with its distributor TrueEV, which has been selling its products locally since 2024.

Last year Deepal entered the Australian market under control of Inchcape, distributors of Subaru and Peugeot, among other brands.