Think of a big SUV and you probably picture something powered by a torque-rich turbo diesel engine or even an aging V8. GWM is hoping to change that, introducing an all-new plug-in hybrid to take on the likes of the Toyota LandCruiser, Nissan Patrol and Isuzu MU-X.

Previously teased but officially revealed in Australia this week, the Tank 500 Hi-4 plug-in hybrid has arrived in showrooms with new technology and a sharp initial price offering.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine supported by electric motors on the front and rear axles, the Tank 500 Hi-4 makes an impressive 300kW of power and 750Nm of torque. It can sprint 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for an SUV this size, but still has a claimed fuel economy rating of just 2.1-litres per 100km. GWM also claims the 37.1kWh battery can provide up to 120km of electric-only driving range.

However, GWM hasn’t made a fuel efficient SUV, it has also tried to tick the boxes that big SUV buyers expect. That means a three-tonne towing capacity and a mechanical four-wheel drive system with locking front, centre and rear differentials, to ensure it can both bring the caravan or boat along on any trip or go exploring rugged terrain.

Thanks to the capacity of the hybrid system battery, the Tank 500 PHEV can offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning owners can access power from the battery to power their campsite or small electrical equipment when on the road.

GWM is looking to make an impact on the big SUV market immediately, so the Tank 500 PHEV has been priced accordingly. Officially starting at $79,990 drive-away, the plug-in Tank is in the same price ballpark as the Isuzu MU-X All-Terrain (from $74,400 plus on-road costs) and Ford Everest Sport (from $75,990 plus on-roads).

However, to make it even more appealing, GWM is offering an “early bird” deal with a $2000 discount to drop the price to just $77,990 drive-away.

GWM is hoping to take advantage of the rising interest in PHEV vehicles. Sales of plug-in hybrids are up more than 140 per cent in 2025, with SUV PHEV sales up more than 45 per cent alone.