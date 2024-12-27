We’ve been looking back on the best cars we’ve reviewed in 2024 this week and now it’s time to pick the five that really stood out. These may not be the best-sellers in the market, but they are the five cars that really stood out to us and made a statement about the brands they represent.

We’d love to know what you think, so let us know in the comments which was your favourite car we reviewed this year.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Toyota’s LandCruiser 70 Series has been unchallenged for years, especially so since the demise of the old Land Rover Defender… but that all changed in 2024 with the arrival of the Ineos Grenadier and Grenadier Quartermaster (SUV and ute, respectively).

The brainchild of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe (who founded Ineos chemicals and is a major stakeholder in the Mercedes-AMG F1 team) originally wanted to buy the rights to keep building the Defender, but when Land Rover wouldn’t see he decided to build his own vehicle.

The Grenadier is a turn-key solution for anyone looking for a tough, rugged and capable off-roader, backed up by proven technology from the likes of BMW and ZF.

As we noted in our review, we were impressed not only with its ability to comfortably soak up kays in the outback, its level of refinement was a genuine surprise. It’s not cheap, but neither is a 70 Series (especially after the inevitable modifications) so don’t be surprised to see more Grenadier when you head outback in the coming years.

Ford Mustang GT

When I first saw the new-generation Mustang in Detroit in 2022 I’ll admit I was a little disappointed. There had been years of rumours that Ford was creating something new, different and cutting-edge and instead we got a largely carried over car with a fresh look and a digital upgrade to the dashboard.

However, the more I’ve driven it, both the GT and Dark Horse, the more a fan I’ve become. Driving the Mustang to Bathurst this year was a chance to reflect on the fact that cars like this shouldn’t exist in this day and age. The Mustang would never get signed off in 2024, it’s too low-volume, too thirsty from its V8 engine and, frankly, isn’t an SUV.

But it does still exist and it has a glorious 5.0-litre V8 engine that makes a wonderful noise and provides plenty of performance. So I’m no longer disappointed about the compromises but instead I’m grateful that this car continues its legendary legacy.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

This is a very unlikely car – a high-performance electric hatch/SUV with a faux manual gearbox and artificial soundtrack. Frankly, on paper, it sounds terrible… and yet when I drove it I was absolutely blown away.

I called it Hyundai’s ‘Godzilla’ moment because this is when Hyundai forever changed its image. For a brand that didn’t have any true performance cars less than a decade ago to produce a 478kW/770Nm vehicle that can handle, drift and launch like a rocket is staggering. That’s more performance than a Lamborghini Huracan STO, think about that for a second – Hyundai is making a car with more power and torque than a Lamborghini – staggering.

As for the fake soundtrack and gear shifts, as strange as they sound on paper they make a genuine impact on the enjoyment factor of the Ioniq 5 N. But if you try them and hate them, then there’s a simple solution – you don’t turn them on.

No doubt a six-figure Hyundai is still a huge ask but, as we said in our review, in terms of bang-for-bucks the Ioniq 5 N is one of the best value cars on the market today.

Hyundai Santa Fe

I tried really hard not to double up a car brand on this list but Hyundai was simply too good to deny. The new-generation Santa Fe is a revelation, a bold reimagining of the conventional family-friendly SUV into something far more interesting, while remaining deeply practical.

The previous Santa Fe just blurred into the crowd, but this one stands out and attracts the eyes of everyone near it. While there’s unquestionably some awkward angles and a hint of Land Rover about it, this is a design that deserves applause.

But it’s not just about looks, the interior is spacious, stylish and practical, so it remains a true family option and hasn’t opted for style of substance.

The hybrid powertrain provides economical but adequate motivation, while the decision to stop fine-tuning the ride and handling locally was our biggest gripe.

But for families who don’t want to drive something boring or bland, the Santa Fe is a luxury alternative on a (relative) budget.

Porsche 911 Dakar

Not only is this one of the best cars we drove in 2024, it’s far and away the most unlikeliest – even when it follows the Ioniq 5 N.

When we were lucky enough to drive this limited edition 911 variant we knew we needed to do something special with it, so we took it on an unlikely journey across the Blue Mountains of New South Wales. We drove it on tarmac, dirt, gravel and through water and no matter what we did the Dakar never missed a beat.

The highlight was watching a Toyota LandCruiser Prado driver hesitate and question his vehicle’s ability to navigate a water crossing… if only he knew we’d just been across it multiple times in our Porsche!

