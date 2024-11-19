The Toyota LandCruiser is a pillar of the Australian automotive community. From beach adventures to outback journeys piled in the backseat, the iconic 4×4 holds fond memories for many Australians.

It has also been a go-to for off-road enthusiasts, adventurers and those needing a reliable 4×4 vehicle. However, if you are looking for a capable alternative that matches the LandCruiser’s strength, several competitors offer exceptional performance, advanced features, and ample comfort both on and off-road.

Whether you are after a luxurious experience or a rugged workhorse, these five alternatives provide a range of options to suit different lifestyles.

Nissan Patrol

It is no surprise that the Nissan Patrol is one of the LandCruiser’s closest rivals, with a strong reputation for reliability and off-road prowess. The Nissan Patrol combines robust off-road features with a spacious, comfortable interior and updated technology. The new-generation was recently launched and will head to Australia in the not-too-distant future.

It’s now powered by a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, making 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque and paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission. The latest Patrol also comes with modern safety and convenience features, making it as practical on the highway as it is on rough tracks.

GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon, a new competitor from America, blends style and ample space. The Yukon combines V8 performance, rugged durability, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

GMC’s newest technology, including the Magnetic Ride Control, and the Yukon’s 6.2-litre petrol V8 engine, provides drivers with a smoother, more controlled drive but does make this more of an urban adventurer than outback-ready. This luxury also comes at a price, with the Yukon notably pricier than even the high-grade LandCruiser models.

Ford Everest

The Ford Everest is a more compact yet capable SUV alternative, ideal for those who need solid off-road capabilities but prefer a more agile vehicle.

Featuring a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, the Everest also includes Ford’s Terrain Management System, allowing drivers to switch between different driving modes for sand, rocks, and roads with ease.

While it competes in a different class, the Ford is already outselling the LandCruiser, so the Everest is a popular choice for those ready to the join the crowd.

Ineos Grenadier

Though a more rugged alternative, the Ineos Grenadier is a spacious five-seater capable of both on-road travel and intense off-road adventures. Designed as the ultimate utility vehicle, the Grenadier provides drivers with a luxe, no-nonsense approach to off-roading. Think Mercedes G-Wagon meets LandCruiser – catching my drift?

Powered by a BMW 3.0-litre straight-six engine with serious off-road capabilities, this British wagon is perfect for anyone seeking an unfiltered all-terrain experience.

Lexus LX

Just like a LandCruiser, but more luxurious.

The Lexus LX is a more sophisticated alternative that still boasts the off-road capabilities many drivers expect from a LandCruiser. The LX combines the LandCruiser-level performance and Lexus’ renowned luxury and technology, featuring a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine.

With powerful engine options, an advanced four-wheel drive system and high-end interior that is fashioned with premium materials and technological features, the LX is ideal for drivers who want both adventure and luxury.

Which is your favourite – are you taking the LandCruiser or one of our alternatives? Let us know which one in the comments below.