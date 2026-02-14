It’s Bathurst 12-hour weekend! To celebrate Australia’s biggest sports car race, in this week’s episode Scott and Steve are combining road and race – just like GT3 cars do.

Scouring the history of GT3 race cars, our pair of hosts have each picked their five favourite road cars that have been converted to GT3 entries.

Which is quite the list to draw from, with more than 50 road cars becoming race-ready machines – everything from the iconic Porsche 911 and Ferrari 458 through to the latest Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette.

Listen to this week’s podcast on your way to Bathurst or while the race is going. Then let us know in the comments what your favourite road-race crossover cars are.