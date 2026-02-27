Toyota has long been rumoured to bring back the Celica as a part of its ever-expanding Gazoo Racing (GR) road car lineup.

It now appears the Toyota Celica’s return is closer than ever, with images from a Portuguese rally test showing Toyota is shaking down a new WRC challenger for 2027 – and it looks nothing like its current vehicles.

The two images, taken by Marcio Pereira, show the unknown vehicle testing in Toyota GR’s camouflage livery, wearing a body which is noticeably different from the current GR Yaris-based rally car.

While the body isn’t expected to directly translate to a production vehicle, the coupe lines suggest the eventual rally car will adopt the same shape, and will need to be based on a road car – strengthening the ties to a new Celica.

Premières images de la Toyota WRC27 en essais au Portugal #WRC Photos : Marcio Pereira pic.twitter.com/JLDMR9ejMn — Rallye Sport (@RallyeSport) February 26, 2026

Toyota found success in the WRC through the 1990s with the Celica, winning the 1990, 1992, 1993 and 1994 driver’s championships with the sports coupe, as well as back-to-back manufacturer’s titles in the latter two years.

That was all when the flagship turbocharged all-wheel drive Celica was sold as the GT-Four, though the nameplate’s move to being a front-wheel drive road car from 1999 resulted in an exit from global rally competition.

Though Toyota hasn’t confirmed the Celica is making a comeback, executives – such as Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy – have previously hinted strongly at its revival.

“Bottom line is we are working on a product that could theoretically go by the Celica name If we can figure out how to pull it off and it gets approved,” Ericksen told MotorTrend in June 2025.

“People are talking about it. It’s a pretty advanced development.”

Ericksen didn’t detail what will power the Celica, though he pointed to comments made by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda – the father of the GR brand – to suggest what powertrain will be available.

“Akio has said when it comes to specialised GR performance products, it is very difficult to replicate that emotional driving feel out on track with something other than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine).

“So, while there could be a motor in a future Celica, I’m not closing the door to a vehicle that is ultra lightweight, that has a super advanced system but is still a traditional ICE.

“It could be something that does not have an electric drive.”

Toyota has also recently been testing a new ‘G20E’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, expected to succeed the 1.6-litre three-cylinder which powers the GR Yaris and GR Corolla for its performance products.