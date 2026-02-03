Toyota Australia has announced it’s undertaking a “customer service exercise” for the Tundra pickup in Australia, after it was discovered the pickup’s surround-view cameras may not work correctly.

The surround-view camera system – marketed by Toyota as a panoramic view monitor – may experience a fault where its camera view becomes stuck or displays a black image after a camera view change request.

If this occurs and the Tundra is shifted into reverse gear, the rear-view image may not display, creating a potential issue for drivers utilising the camera feed.

As this fault is not a safety issue, it has not been classified as a recall by Toyota or the Australian Government.

According to Toyota, approximately 1210 examples of the Tundra are affected, with a list of impacted vehicle identification numbers (VINs) available here.

If you own an impacted Toyota Tundra, the carmaker says the parking assist ECU will need to be reprogrammed by an authorised dealer, with the process taking approximately two hours.

Toyota will contact those affected by the customer service exercise, though those with any questions can contact their dealer or the Toyota Campaign Helpline on 1800 987 366.