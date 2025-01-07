Motor racing icon Jacky Ickx will make his first visit to Mt Panorama, Bathurst since he won the 1000km race in 1977. The Belgium Formula 1, Le Mans and Dakar Rally legend will attend this year’s Bathurst 12-hour with Genesis.

He will hit the track in the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Concept, giving the one-off creation its first track appearance anywhere in the world. Ickx will get behind the wheel in what is billed as “spirited demonstration laps” in the car originally designed for the virtual world of Gran Turismo but turned into a working prototype by the emerging luxury brand. The concept is reportedly powered by a front-mid mounted turbocharged V6 engine and electric motor to make more than 1000hp.

Genesis will also demonstrate its GV60 Magma concept car, the first model from its upcoming Magma performance sub-brand that is being created to compete against the likes of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

Ickx won Le Mans six-times and is an eight-time grand prix winner and during his prime was invited to compete in the 1977 Bathurst 1000 with Allan Moffat in Ford Dealer Team XB Falcon and won the race on debut. Now an ambassador for Genesis, Ickx said he is looking forward to making his long-awaited return to Bathurst after nearly 50 years.

“I have also long admired Mount Panorama at Bathurst as one of the world’s great motor racing venues, and I can’t wait to put the incredible Genesis X Gran Berlinetta through its paces, for all the world to see.” Ickx said.

“What I loved the first time was the atmosphere of Bathurst, it’s very special. The people are really passionate for motor racing. The success of the event is created by the public and the spectators and that was what was so nice about Bathurst.”

Genesis’ Bathurst demonstration ties-in with the brand’s first foray into motorsport and performance cars, with Genesis Magma Racing set to enter an LMDh prototype in the World Endurance Championship in 2026. The GV60 Magma is expected to enter production by the end of 2025.