Almost all of Volkswagen’s EVs on sale globally are underpinned by its in-house ‘MEB’ platform, powering everything from the Golf-sized ID.3 to the ID.Buzz people-mover.

While it was understood the car giant’s sole focus for future models would be on its ‘Scalable Systems Platform’ (or SSP) architecture from 2028 or 2029 onwards, an executive now says it’ll instead use the underpinnings of a US firm.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Wassym Bensaid, the chief software officer of US EV specialist Rivian – and co-head of the Rivian-Volkswagen joint venture – said the platform under its upcoming R2 electric SUV will be used by the German firm.

“R2 is the platform that will underpin actually all future EV products at Volkswagen,” said Bensaid.

“So it’s really that modular, scalable technology stack that we will take into Volkswagen brands, and we will do it in a way where we will still allow each of the brands to express their own identity.

According to Bensaid, Rivian’s platform will offer an “off-the-shelf” solution for Volkswagen’s upcoming ID.1, previewed in February by the ID. Every1 concept and expected to launch in 2027.

However, it’s not just the namesake Volkswagen brand that’s expected to benefit, with its subsidiaries such as Skoda and Audi also expected to use the R2 platform.

“Each brand will have their own UI, look and feel. Each brand will have their own suspension tuning… but underneath the guts of the vehicle will be optimized based on the same technology and software architecture.”

While Volkswagen hasn’t made comments directly about the possibility of using the R2 platform, Wirtschaftswoche reports that this week it would invest an additional US$1 billion (A$1.5bn) in Rivian, while also increasing its stake in the US firm to potentially become its largest shareholder, ahead of Amazon.

The most recent investment comes off the back of Rivian reaching its goal of a gross profit in the first quarter of 2025, and adds to Volkswagen’s November 2024 pledge of investing US$5.8 billion (A$8.82bn) in Rivian across shareholding and the joint venture.

There’s no word yet on what Volkswagen’s move to the Rivian R2 platform could mean for SSP, which has endured a rough development through the German’s software firm, CARIAD.

As previously reported, the door could be open for Rivian – which currently only sells the R1S SUV and R1T pickup in North America – to come to Australia.

“R2 will be our first vehicle destined for the mass market, starting at US$45,000, made in America, and destined for international markets,” a Rivian spokesperson told Torquecafe.

“R2 deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2026. R2 will be available internationally following the North American launch.”