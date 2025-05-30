R2-D2 carried the hopes of the Rebellion in Star Wars. The R2 carries the hopes of Rivian and its rebellion against Tesla and the rest of the electric car market.

Rivian is an American electric start-up like Tesla, but instead of building simple, technology-laden cars, the brand has focused on being a more premium alternative. Its first two models were the R1T ute and R1S seven-seat SUV, but both larger, more expensive propositions. So in March 2024 the company revealed the R2 mid-size SUV and smaller R3 on an all-new ‘mid-size’ platform that will underpin its future international expansion.

While Rivian has never given a specific timeline for a move into the Australian market, it has equally never hidden its goal is to expand beyond the USA and Canada.

READ MORE: Rivian R1T review – the electric Toyota HiLux rival

“R2 will be our first vehicle destined for the mass market, starting at US$45,000, made in America, and destined for international markets,” a Rivian spokesperson told Torquecafe.

“R2 deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2026. R2 will be available internationally following the North American launch.”

Given Rivian will likely focus on scaling up production in North America first, it’s likely any international growth, especially for right-hand drive Australia, is still several years away. But there is clear potential for Rivian in Australia. Tesla has shown there is demand for mid-size electric SUVs, but the brand has been hit with a sales decline in the past 12 months as the previous Model Y reached the end of its initial lifecycle and Tesla CEO Elon Musk became a polarising political figure.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe flies under the radar compared to Musk, so the focus remains on his cars. The R2 has been designed to directly take on the Model Y, with the US$45k starting price deliberately undercutting the Tesla.

At the initial reveal of the R2, Scaringe made it clear that a competitive price point was a major factor in the development of the new car to expand the brand’s reach.

“Our design and engineering teams are extremely focused on driving innovation into not only the product features but also our approach to manufacturing to achieve dramatically lower costs,” Scaringe said. “R2 provides buyers starting in the $45,000 price range with a much-needed choice with a thoroughly developed technology platform that is bursting with personality. I can’t wait to get these to customers.”

While electric vehicle sales have stalled in Australia, the incoming New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) implemented by the Federal Government is expected to stimulate EV sales in the coming years. That could position Rivian to make a timely entry into Australia later this decade.