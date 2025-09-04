Volkswagen is the latest brand to jump on the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) bandwagon, confirming a pair of crucial new models are due to arrive in 2026.

PHEV variants of the new-generation Tiguan and Tayron SUVs will join the existing petrol models that have recently arrived in Australian showrooms. Alongside the ID.4 all-electric SUV, the German brand will soon have a similar-sized SUV at around the $60,000 price point with petrol, PHEV or electric powertrains.

This will give buyers a new level of choice for the brand, according to Volkswagen Australia’s Director of Passenger Vehicles, Pier Georgio Minto.

“The Tayron, the Tiguan, and the ID.4 all belong to our SUV range, and this year we have completely renewed our offering,” Minto said. “We have a fantastic offer, especially for ID.4 and Tiguan, at around $60,000, which is the price window where our customers – especially Tiguan customers, whom we know very well – are looking for our cars. The Tayron will complete this SUV range, sitting slightly above the Tiguan as a bigger, longer car, and it’s going to strengthen the upper part of our range.

“But what’s really exciting is that, after extensive testing with very positive results, we have decided to release the plug-in hybrid as a powertrain for both Tiguan and Tayron. This means that next year, we will have an ICE offering, a plug-in hybrid offering, and a battery electric offering in our SUV lineup. We’re not only covering different sizes and segments, but also different powertrains and customer groups. We want everyone to have the chance to find the right Volkswagen SUV for their needs.”

The new Tiguan and Tayron PHEV will be available with either a 150kW or 200kW powertrain, which will combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Importantly, a 19.7kWh battery should provide up to 100km of electric-only driving range.

Both these new PHEVs come at a crucial time, as they are both likely to be well below the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard targets of 141g/km of CO2 emissions, giving Volkswagen some breathing room that has seen prices rise on a range of less-efficient models.

Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed pricing officially, but the suggestion of a circa-$60k ask is likely for at least one of the two variants that will be offered, Elegance and R-Line.

Expect the Tiguan and Tayron PHEVs to be on sale in the first half of 2026.