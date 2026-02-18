The first year of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) is in the rear-view mirror, and government data shows that two-thirds of carmakers in Australia were able to meet the debut emissions limits.

Introduced in 2025, under the NVES carmakers are fined $100 per gram of CO2 per kilometre their vehicles emit above a certain threshold. In its first year, Type 1 vehicles (the majority of passenger cars and SUVs) had an average emissions limit of 141g/km, while for Type 2 vehicles (heavier duty models such as 4x4s and utes) this was 210g/km.

These limits will get stricter and stricter each year until 2029, when Type 1 vehicles will need to emit 58g/km or less, while Type 2 vehicles will have a 110g/km cap.

According to data published by the Australian Government via the NVES Regulator, there were a total of 59 regulated entities (carmakers and importers) who “entered a total of 620,947 NVES covered vehicles” throughout 2025.

Of these 59 regulated entities, 68 per cent – or 40 companies – beat their targets, while 12 per cent of all covered vehicles were zero-emissions. Of the NVES fleet, 71 per cent of vehicles were classified as Type 1 with an average CO2 output of 114g/km, while the remaining 29 per cent of Type 2 vehicles had an average output of 199g/km.

Below is the full table of the regulated entities, their number of covered vehicles and interim emissions values (IEVs), the latter of which shows whether they beat (negative values) or exceeded (positive values) their NVES targets.

Regulated entity Number of covered vehicles Interim emissions value Units accrued Liabilities accrued Alfa Romeo SpA 62 2580 0 2580 Aston Martin Lagonda Limited 105 13,877 0 13,877 Audi AG 8050 -21,780 21,780 0 Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A. 67 -1594 1,594 0 BMW Australia Ltd 15,445 -340,081 340,081 0 Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd. 497 -2941 2,941 0 Bentham, Vincent Mark 2 138 0 138 Bentley Motors Limited 81 -1875 1,875 0 BYD Auto Co Ltd 26,129 -4,234,294 4,234,294 0 BYD Auto Industry Company Limited 13,474 -2,048,530 2,048,530 0 Chery Automobile Co., Ltd 30,829 -438,633 438,633 0 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. 383 -65,540 65,540 0 Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co. LTD 2 -291 291 0 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft 1653 33,448 0 33,448 FCA USA LLC 283 8194 0 8194 Ferrari S.p.A. 108 15,785 0 15,785 Ford Motor Company 355 -1079 1079 0 Ford Motor Company of Australia Pty Ltd 38,541 -426,261 426,261 0 Ford Werke GmbH 1169 -24,559 24,559 0 GAC International Co., Ltd. 406 -34,260 34,260 0 General Motors Australia and New Zealand Pty Ltd 1552 65,855 0 65,855 Great Wall Motor Company Limited 29,660 -405,198 405,198 0 Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co. Ltd 1000 -165,995 165,995 0 Honda Motor Company Limited 9022 26,069 0 26,069 Hyundai Motor Company 39,863 84,563 0 84,563 Isuzu Motors Limited 29,825 -365,080 365,080 0 JAC Motors 252 -2185 2185 0 Jaguar Land Rover Australia Pty Ltd 3355 16,666 0 16,666 Jaguar Land Rover Limited 25 1819 0 1,819 KG Mobility Corp. 1969 22,344 0 22,344 Kia Motors Corporation 51,732 -729,698 729,698 0 Mahindra Automotive Australia Pty Ltd 2757 32,938 0 32,938 Maserati S.P.A. 96 4496 0 4496 Mazda Motor Corporation 38,465 508,517 0 508,517 McLaren Automotive Ltd 21 -416 416 0 Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd 11,494 -133,730 133,730 0 Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited 35,002 -82,072 82,072 0 Nissan Motor Co. (Australia) Pty Ltd 13,877 215,261 0 215,261 Polestar Performance AB 1639 -281,410 281,410 0 Renault s.a.s 903 -16,310 16,310 0 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited 34 4497 0 4497 SAIC Maxus Automotive Co., Ltd 5519 21,129 0 21,129 SAIC Motor Corporation Limited 26,991 -377,601 377,601 0 SEAT, S.A. 823 -67,733 67,733 0 Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd. 46 -9837 9837 0 Skoda Auto a.s. 2914 -86,888 86,888 0 Smart Automobile Co., Ltd. 2 -303 303 0 Stellantis (Australia and New Zealand) 336 -50,466 50,466 0 Stellantis Auto SAS 681 -23,730 23,730 0 Stellantis Europe S.P.A 158 -9615 9615 0 Subaru Corporation 13,187 139,635 0 139,635 Suzuki Motor Corporation 5042 -64,204 64,204 0 Tesla, Inc. 13,907 -2,212,093 2,212,093 0 Toyota Motor Company Australia Limited 115,504 -2,890,625 2,890,625 0 Volkswagen AG 15,876 -510,249 510,249 0 Volvo Car Corporation 3643 -158,781 158,781 0 Wuhan Lotus Cars Co., Ltd. 1 -173 173 0 Zheijiang Zeekr Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd 1503 -259,440 259,440 0 Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co., Ltd. 4630 -620,233 620,233 0 TOTAL 620,947 -15,942,972 17,165,783 1,222,811

The total liabilities accrued not only for certain regulated entities but for the industry as a whole is expected to increase in 2026, given the limits have been reduced to 117g/km for Type 1 vehicles and 180g/km for Type 2 vehicles.

“These first NVES results show that cleaner vehicles and a competitive market can go hand in hand,” Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King, said in a media release.

“Australians continue to have a choice across a wide variety of vehicles. These results make it clear the NVES supports both lower emissions and consumer affordability.”

However, Minister King’s long-term enthusiasm has been met with a warning from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, the peak body for Australia’s carmakers.

“An increase in the range of zero and low emission vehicles available in the Australian market have supported the achievement of the first-year targets,” FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said.

“To support the emissions reduction objectives, car makers have increased the range of EVs with more than 100 EV models available to consumers.

“However, despite this increase in supply, EVs represented just 8.3 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2025, which was only a 1.1 percentage point increase on 2023.

“This is a major concern because an increase in EVs on Australian roads is critical to the achievement of the stringent Government targets which reduce each year to 2029.

“The increase in the supply of zero and low emissions vehicles currently being undertaken by car makers is the best action they can take to meet the NVES targets. However, the key to long-term success of the NVES relies on increased demand for EVs.

“At the moment, demand for EVs remains subdued and this is a major concern and disappointment for carmakers.

“FCAI is keen to see the Government consider policy settings that support consumer demand for EVs and low-emission vehicles which will assist the achievement of the NVES.”