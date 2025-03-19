Formula 1 is riding high with brands clamouring to be involved, including the arrival of Ford, Cadillac and Audi in 2026. But the sport has joined forces with the world’s leading manufacturer of cars in a new-for-2025 deal.

Mattel and its Hot Wheels brand produce more than 500 million toy cars every year, albeit at a 1:64 scale rather than the 1:1 that the ‘real’ car makers build. But these little cars are big business, helping to create new younger fans and engage with older collectors alike.

Unveiled ahead of the 2025 F1 season in Australia, a new range of the 2024 F1 grid is currently hitting the shelves around the world. The company is offering both a Premium and standard range, with the former featuring more detailed graphics and shapes but for a higher price.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1 said the launch of the Hot Wheels sets, which includes both cars and tracks, is a way to further extend the sport’s reach into new demographics.

“It’s fantastic to see the release of the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection in Australia,” she said. “We want to increase our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow Australian fans to experience the drama and excitement of our exciting sport at home.”

The current collection only includes eight of the 10 F1 teams, with Ferrari and Aston Martin not included, reportedly due to previous commercial arrangements with model car makers. While it’s unclear when, or even if, these two brands will be able to join the set, kids (and adults) will soon be able to get Ferrari Hot Wheels again. Only days after announcing the F1 collection, Mattel and Ferrari announced a licensing deal for the first time in more than a decade.

Hot Wheels has deals with almost every car maker in the world, producing 1:64 versions of everything from Lamborghini supercars to Honda Civics and even tiny motorcycles, as well as a range of unique Hot Wheels creations.