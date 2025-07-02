Of course, any sports car fan will tell you ‘you can never have too many Porsches’, which is a good thing because there are now three more 911 to choose from.

As part of the roll-out of this updated 992.2 generation of the German performance car icon, the all-wheel drive 911 4S has joined the recently introduced Carrera, Carrera T and the ground-breaking GTS T-Hybrid. But that’s not all, because the 911 4S will launch in coupe, cabriolet and Targa body styles, meaning there are now six 992.2 variants to choose from – with more on the way.

Porsche claims that globally, approximately half of all 911 Carrera S customers choose the all-wheel drive 4S. The improved traction is the main reason, but not always for performance but rather for low grip conditions like a snowy northern hemisphere winter.

Sending drive to all the wheels is the updated drivetrain of the latest 911. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine is the same found in the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera S. It makes 353kW, which is a 22kW improvement over the out-going 4S. In between the engine and all-wheel drive system is Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

According to Porsche, this drivetrain allows the Carrera 4S Coupé to launch from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds (when fitted with the Sport Chrono Package) and keep going to a top speed of 308km/h.

As for the new body styles, the 911 Targa is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. The now-famous 911 variant was originally designed to appease a concerned US market that felt convertibles were unsafe.

To alleviate this concern, Porsche designed a 911 with a racing style rollover hoop, gave it a name inspired by the Targa Florio road race and the legend was born.

Australian srders for the 911 Carrera 4S are now open, with a starting price of $362,300. Orders haven’t officially begun for the open-top models, but Porsche Australia has confirmed the prices, with the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet starting at $385,200 and the 911 Targa 4S from $389,400.