Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Mitsubishi Triton, Porsche Macan, BYD Shark 6, Hyundai Santa Fe, the list goes on and on… 2024 was a big year for new models. And for 2025 there’s no sign of slowing down.

Car makers are charging throttle-down into the new year, with a lengthy list of new models of every shape, size, price and style headed our way. Here are the highlights of what’s to come in 2025.

Alfa Romeo Junior – due late year

Audi Q4 e-tron – mid-year

Audi Q5 – TBC

BMW X3 – Q1

BMW M5 – Q1

BYD Sealion 7 – Q1

Cadillac Lyriq – Q1

Chery Tiggo 9 – H2

Deepal S07 – Q1

Ford Ranger PHEV – H1

Ford Mustang Mach-E (update) – H2

GMC Yukon – Q2

GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV – H1

GWM Tank 500 PHEV – H1

GWM Ora Sport – TBC

Hyundai Inster – Q1

Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Q2

Jaecoo J8 – H2

Jeep Recon – TBC

Jeep Wagoneer S – TBC

Kia K4 (new Cerato) – Q1

Kia Sportage (update) – Q2

Kia Tasman – H1

Kia EV3 – TBC

LDV Terron 9 – H1

Mazda BT-50 (update) – Q1

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 – TBC

MG ZS – Q1

MG 7 (sedan) – TBC

MG QS (seven-seat SUV) – TBC

MG L6 (luxury EV sedan) – TBC

MG LS6 (luxury EV SUV) – TBC

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (update) – mid-year

Nissan Ariya – H2

Polestar 5 – Q4

Porsche Macan (entry-level model) – H1

Porsche 911 Hybrid – Q1

Subaru Forester – TBC

Ram 1500 – TBC

Range Rover Electric – TBC

Renault 5 Turbo 3E – TBC

Dacia Duster – mid-year

Toyota GR Corolla (auto) – Q1

Toyota HiLux – TBC (expected late)

Zeekr 7X – TBC