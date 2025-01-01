Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Mitsubishi Triton, Porsche Macan, BYD Shark 6, Hyundai Santa Fe, the list goes on and on… 2024 was a big year for new models. And for 2025 there’s no sign of slowing down.
Car makers are charging throttle-down into the new year, with a lengthy list of new models of every shape, size, price and style headed our way. Here are the highlights of what’s to come in 2025.
Alfa Romeo Junior – due late year
Audi Q4 e-tron – mid-year
Audi Q5 – TBC
BMW X3 – Q1
BMW M5 – Q1
BYD Sealion 7 – Q1
Cadillac Lyriq – Q1
Chery Tiggo 9 – H2
Deepal S07 – Q1
Ford Ranger PHEV – H1
Ford Mustang Mach-E (update) – H2
GMC Yukon – Q2
GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV – H1
GWM Tank 500 PHEV – H1
GWM Ora Sport – TBC
Hyundai Inster – Q1
Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Q2
Jaecoo J8 – H2
Jeep Recon – TBC
Jeep Wagoneer S – TBC
Kia K4 (new Cerato) – Q1
Kia Sportage (update) – Q2
Kia Tasman – H1
Kia EV3 – TBC
LDV Terron 9 – H1
Mazda BT-50 (update) – Q1
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 – TBC
MG ZS – Q1
MG 7 (sedan) – TBC
MG QS (seven-seat SUV) – TBC
MG L6 (luxury EV sedan) – TBC
MG LS6 (luxury EV SUV) – TBC
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (update) – mid-year
Nissan Ariya – H2
Polestar 5 – Q4
Porsche Macan (entry-level model) – H1
Porsche 911 Hybrid – Q1
Subaru Forester – TBC
Ram 1500 – TBC
Range Rover Electric – TBC
Renault 5 Turbo 3E – TBC
Dacia Duster – mid-year
Toyota GR Corolla (auto) – Q1
Toyota HiLux – TBC (expected late)
Zeekr 7X – TBC
