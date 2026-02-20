Audi has added a new RS5 to its lineup, revealing the latest iteration of the RS5 Sedan (liftback) and RS5 Avant wagon, both now featuring plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The successors to the RS5 Sportback and RS4 Avant respectively, the new model still competes against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the BMW M3, but effectively takes on the highlights of both models by having an electric motor assist its six-cylinder engine.

Under the bonnet is a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine, a carryover from the last generation Audi models, but now with a revised fuel system, a new intake and different turbo pipework, resulting in its outputs being bumped up to 375kW (from 331kW) and 600Nm (unchanged).

However, an electric motor producing 130kW and 460Nm has been added to the powertrain, further improving total outputs to 470kW and 825Nm – almost enough to outpunch the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 in the larger RS6 Avant Performance, which makes 463kW and 850Nm.

For context, the BMW M3 CS sedan and wagon (Touring) make 405kW and 650Nm, though the Audi is down on the AMG C63’s 500kW and 1000Nm total outputs from its four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The electric motor is fed by a 22kWh battery pack, which Audi claims can give the RS5 an electric-only driving range of 84km, or reduce its fuel consumption to as low as 3.8-4.5L/100km in lab test conditions.

Of course, the plug-in hybrid tech doesn’t just help save fuel but it aids performance, cutting the RS5’s 0-100km/h sprint time to 3.6 seconds, down three-tenths on its predecessor. Drive continues to be sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

According to Audi, the new RS5 is its first model to use its latest generation centre differential, which has a preload to stay partially locked at all times.

While the Audi RS5 is arguably a rival to the AMG C63 and BMW M3 in terms of its overall size, it weighs even more than its bigger RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback siblings.

Tipping the scales at 2355kg in liftback guise and 2370kg for the wagon, it’s only 55kg lighter than a Ford Ranger Raptor, while being 520kg heavier than the M3 CS Touring, and 100kg porkier than the RS6 Avant GT.

To help keep this weight under control, a large set of standard steel brake rotors (420mm front, 400mm rear) sit behind the 20-inch wheels, which can be increased to 21 inches with carbon ceramic brakes all round, too.

Its exterior design features the bulging bodywork Audi’s RS models have come to be known for, incorporating vents at the rear of the front wheel-arches, a massive grille with the Audi logo partially embedded in the bumper, and dual exhaust tips in the rear diffuser.

The cabin has also been treated to an overhaul, with sports seats and a 12-o’clock market on the steering wheel hinting at its performance credentials.

An 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver, while a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen is mounted in the dashboard, sitting next to a 10.9-inch passenger display – allowing the extra front occupant to control functions without distracting the driver.

Audi is yet to announce a price or Australian launch timing for the new RS5.