A total of 13,490 examples of the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6-powered Ranger and Everest have been recalled in Australia, with affected model years stretching from 2022 to 2025.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, the left-hand engine camshaft sprocket may fracture. As a result, the engine could stall leading to a sudden loss of motive power whilst driving,” reads a Department of Infrastructure recall notice.

“A sudden loss of motive power whilst driving increases the risk of an accident, which may result in serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

The new-generation Ford Ranger was the best-selling vehicle in Australia in both 2023 and 2024, while the Everest has also become a top 10 mainstay.

In those two years alone, Ford delivered 125,949 Rangers and 41,565 Everests. Examples fitted with four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines – as well as the twin-turbo V6 petrol Raptor – aren’t affected.

Ford Australia has advised it’ll contact owners of affected vehicles in writing to schedule an appointment with their dealer to have the fault rectified, free of charge.

While the Volkswagen Amarok shares the same engine, a recall notice for the ute is yet to be released.