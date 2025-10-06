Bentley has teased a new version of the Continental GT is on the way, and it’s expected to revive the Supersports badge.

Previously affixed to the second-generation Continental GT in 2017, the Supersports was powered by a 522kW 6.0-litre V12-powered version of the 2+2 coupe, and offered a sharper driving experience.

The teaser image doesn’t show much apart from a more aggressive rear end which adopts a fixed spoiler, a larger diffuser, strakes behind the wheel-arch and two pairs of dual exhaust tips.

Given the Continental GT is now exclusively powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, it’s expected the Supersports won’t divulge too far from the existing formula.

However, Autocar reports the Continental Supersports will move away from the all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid roots of the current Continental GT, with the performance-oriented model to be rear-wheel drive with no form of electrification.

According to the publication, the V8 will be tuned to 477kW – down a fair amount on the 545kW output of the flagship hybrid-equipped Continental, however the Supersport is expected to be significantly lighter, to the tune of almost 500kg.

With a circa-2000kg kerb weight, Autocar’s sources claim it’ll accelerate from 0-60mph (98km/h) in about the same time as the all-wheel drive, hybrid Continental GT Speed, which takes 3.1 seconds.

More details are expected to be announced in the near future when it’s revealed.