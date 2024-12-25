This year we’ve reviewed dozens of cars to bring you the best content. Now we’re giving you the highlights, picking the best of the best so you can learn about the cars that made an impact in 2024.

There was a lot of activity in the electric vehicle market, with some of the biggest names in the business introducing some interesting new models. These are our picks from the best of electric this year.

Porsche Macan

Even though we’ve been impressed with the Taycan, an electric Porsche still feels strange. But, if any model in the line-up makes sense to make the switch it’s the Macan. Never known for its iconic engines (even if they were typically good) the new electric version is faster, quieter and more efficient than the petrol-powered version.

As we found when we tested it at the Norwell Motorplex, the switch to electric power hasn’t dulled the dynamic handling that Porsches are famous for and the acceleration is sickeningly fast.

However, it’s still a big gamble for the German brand because this new electric Macan is significantly more expensive and that could dent its popularity. We’ll track its 2025 sales with great interest.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

It’s an easy car to hate, I get that. But I also understand why Ford decided to use the Mustang name and styling, because it creates more interest around the vehicle and helps to justify the more premium price over its conventional SUVs. It also allowed the Mustang coupe to stick with a V8 engine, so for that I’ll always be grateful to the Mach-E.

But if you put aside the ‘Mustang’ element you will appreciate what a nice, sporty and well-packaged SUV this is. It’s a more interesting EV than many of its rivals, especially when it comes to driving and that left us impressed.

Abarth 500e

‘Fun but flawed’ was how we summed up this little electric pocket rocket. In part because its 7.0 second 0-100km/h time doesn’t really make it a ‘rocket’ but it’s brisk and makes a fake exhaust sound through the speakers, so it’s a load of fun.

Its range is limited and the price is expensive, for what can really only be an urban runabout, but there’s just something about it that makes every drive a good time. Put simply, this is a toy car, something to park alongside a more practical vehicle in your garage, but there’s nothing wrong with that if you understand its limitations.

Kia EV9

From the pint-sized Abarth to this LandCruiser-sized SUV, the 2024 electric vehicle market has expanded in more ways than one. The EV9 is an electric vehicle for the whole family, with space with three rows of seating.

Despite its size it offers good performance (283kW/700Nm) and has a range of up to 500km on a single charge, with 800V fast-charging capability to keep you and your family on the move.

For any family looking to make the switch to an EV, Kia has given them a spacious new option.