As far as challenges go, scaling Mt Everest is amongst the toughest in the world. So to scale it and the second tallest mountain, K2, seems like an impossible challenge.

In the automotive world (specifically family-sized SUVs) taking on the twin mountains of the Ford Everest and Toyota LandCruiser Prado seems just as impossible – and yet that’s exactly what Isuzu is doing.

The Isuzu MU-X is the Japanese brand’s seven-seat SUV that takes on Ford and Toyota in the battle for Australian families. And it did very well in 2024, becoming the second best-selling model in its segment behind only the Everest. But this did take advantage of Toyota’s transition between the previous Prado and the current one, so it was bound to be a bad year for the smaller LandCruiser.

Isuzu isn’t going to lay down and accept defeat though, so for 2025 it has introduced a refreshed version of the MU-X to give it a better shot at staying ahead of the Prado and getting closer to the summit of Everest.

It starts with a facelift, with Isuzu using two specific design themes, Hexa Pod and Aeronautical, with the former inspired by geometric hexagonal shapes and the latter taking elements of fighter jet design. While it sounds unorthodox, the two different themes actually complement each other and come together well. There’s a major redesign at the front with a new grille, bi-LED headlights and ‘air curtains’ integrated into the fog light surrounds. While at the rear there’s a fresh look for the tailgate, LED taillights and new badging. To complete the style changes there are a range of new alloy wheel designs.

Inside Isuzu has tried to make the MU-X a bit more refined, with changes to the steering wheel and dashboard design, as well as an overhaul of the infotainment system. There’s a new digital screen for the dashboard and the media touchscreen is new and includes a volume and tune dial for easy on-the-go adjustment.

What hasn’t changed is what’s under the bonnet, with Isuzu sticking with its tried and tested 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engines; the smaller engine makes 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque, while the bigger unit manages 140kW and 450Nm. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission (there’s no manual option) and are available with 4×2 and 4×4, depending on the variant you choose.

Speaking of variants, there’s no shortage of MU-X to pick from with 10 options to choose from across four trim grades – LS-M, LS-U, LS-T and the new X-Terrain hero model – and the multiple powertrain options.

It doesn’t take long with the MU-X to understand why it’s so popular. There’s certainly no shortage of family-sized SUVs for families to choose from, split between these more rugged off-roaders like the MU-X, Everest and Prado and ‘soft roaders’ such as the Toyota Kluger, Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento.

It’s interesting that after years of the softer options being the more popular choice, the preferences of buyers has swung sharply in the favour of the more adventurous types. But when you drive the latest MU-X you understand, because while it may have a lot in common with the D-Max ute, this drives with good manners.

It helps that Isuzu has introduced new dampers for this 2025 model, which improves the on-road ride, but in general the MU-X smashes the idea that a ute-based SUV drives like a ute. It’s much more composed and steers accurately and rides comfortably.

The bonus is, and I’d suspect a big reason behind their appeal, is that if you want to head off-road the 4×4 model (regardless of engine or specification) has a fantastic ability to climb through, across or over some very gnarly terrain.

As for the engines, to be blunt the 1.9-litre is a bit meek and has to work pretty hard to keep the MU-X chugging along, especially up hills. So the 3.0-litre is the choice, it feels much stronger and has little trouble pulling the MU-X along on- or off-road.

Driving the MU-X across a variety of conditions, from city streets to challenging off-road tracks, demonstrates why it’s so popular with its dual-personality and breadth of capability.

Whether that and these new upgrades are enough to keep it ahead of the Prado and catch the Everest remains to be seen, but the fact the MU-X is in the pointy end of the large SUV sales fight is a win for the small brand.