A record new car sales year was good news for the Australian car industry… unless you’re betting on an electric future.

That’s because, despite the market reaching a new high and sales of both hybrids and plug-in hybrids jumping up by more than 75 and 100 per cent, respectively, sales of electric vehicles were flat. With Tesla hitting its first major bump in the road, finishing down nearly 17 per cent on its 2023 sales, and other brands struggling for traction, it seems EVs need a boost to remain relevant in 2025.

Featured Videos

Thankfully, there are several exciting new models headed our way, as you can read below.

Tell us in the comments which is your favourite?

Alfa Romeo Junior

The Italian brand seems to be stuck in a cycle of boom or bust these last few decades, either creating something brilliant (Giulia QV) or deeply underwhelming (Mito). It will be hoping its newest offering, the Junior small SUV, which is due late in the year, will fall firmly in the former category.

This is the brand’s first electric vehicle and will compete head-to-head with the likes of the BMW iX1, Volvo EX30 and Tesla Model Y. Alfa Romeo has struggled to transition to the SUV-dominated modern market but the Junior looks sharp and if priced right could be a shot in the arm of the brand.

BYD Sealion 7

Is this the big hope for electric vehicles in 2025? Sales growth of EVs slowed in 2024 as buyers didn’t find the current options appealing. The Sealion 7 is a mid-size SUV that will sit alongside the Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid and give the Chinese brand a direct challenger to Tesla’s popular Model Y. Crucially, if history is any guide, the Sealion 7 will likely undercut its American rival on price when it arrives in the first quarter.

Cadillac Lyriq

It took 122 years but Cadillac is officially on-sale in Australia. The American luxury brand is trying to establish itself as an electric rival to the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its Lyriq SUV leading the charge.

Officially the order books are open but it won’t arrive in customer hands until the first quarter of this year. Will it woo over fans looking for a new luxury choice? Time will tell…

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Originally electric cars started off as small hatchbacks designed for the urban environment and making the most of the resources expended. Fast forward to 2025 and the Ioniq 9 is a massive (it’s 5060mm long) seven-seat SUV designed to take the whole family in silent comfort.

Due to arrive in Australia in the second quarter of the year, the Ioniq 9 will challenge the likes of the Kia EV9 (with which it shares much of its underpinnings) as well as more conventional rivals like the Toyota LandCruiser, Nissan Patrol and Land Rover Discovery.