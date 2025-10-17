More than 20 years after the final Mitsubishi Magna rolled off the production line, fans of the sedan and wagon will meet at where the story began 40 years ago.

MAGNA40 is taking place at Tonsley Park in South Australia this weekend on Saturday October 18, with Mitsubishi Australia and the History Trust Of South Australia backing the landmark event.

Celebrating four decades since the first-generation TM Magna was built at the factory, the gathering has amassed so much support that tickets for owners to display their cars have sold out.

While a strong contingent of attendees will be local to the meeting, a vast number are travelling interstate for the celebration, with convoys confirmed from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Open to all generations of Magna (from TM-TP, TR-TS, and TE-TW), MAGNA40 also allows those with the luxury-oriented Verada, as well as the export market Diamante.

The final examples of the Magna were produced in 2005, at which point the Mitsubishi 380 – based on the North American Galant – took over the production line, but never captured the attention of its predecessor.

After production of the 380 concluded, so did Mitsubishi’s local manufacturing, with the brand’s entire lineup since 2008 being solely imports.