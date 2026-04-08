Chevrolet has left many questions unanswered in terms of its future racing plans, after it killed off the Camaro road car at the end of 2023, resulting in the Supercars Championship and NASCAR to continue using an old model as their racing basis.

That might not be the case for much longer, with insider sources telling respected publication Automotive News that the Camaro will make a comeback, potentially from late 2027.

Reportedly due to be produced at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan where the Camaro was previously built, the next-generation sports coupe will be underpinned by a platform shared with the new Cadillac CT5 sedan, as well as a Buick.

According to the report, General Motors will aim to produce 60,000 to 70,000 examples of the Camaro and CT5 combined annually.

The Automotive News report didn’t provide any additional details, however specialist publication GM Authority reiterated previous information from insiders that the Camaro will ride on an evolution of the platform which underpinned its predecessor.

Known as Alpha 2 – or potentially adopting the Alpha 2-2 moniker – it’ll remain a rear-drive architecture, and would almost certainly be able to accommodate General Motors’ new sixth-generation small-block V8 engine, which debuted earlier this month in the Corvette Grand Sport.

The Alpha platform has supported inline-four, V6 and V8 engines, with the hottest models underpinned by it powered by supercharged 6.2-litre V8s.

GM Authority has also previously speculated the Alpha 2-2 platform could run under a four-door Camaro sedan, given Ford is also understood to be developing a Mustang sedan.

If a new Camaro comes to fruition, it would help to reignite the ‘pony car’ segment, which has always had the Mustang as a constant, while rivals from General Motors and Dodge have come and gone.

Last year, Dodge added a twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine to the new Charger, available as a coupe and sedan, though it’s expected a Hemi V8 will be brought back to the lineup too.

The Camaro’s return will also solve a potential problem for Chevrolet’s racing operations, given the Supercars racer has been in service since the start of Gen3 regulations in 2023.

Likewise, the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro debuted in 2022, however this season it received a mild aerodynamic update after being changed to match Chevrolet’s available aero package for the defunct model.