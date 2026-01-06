Mazda 6e

This has the potential to be one of the best electric performers of the year – or a total flop.

Mazda is taking a chance with only its second electric car, offering it in a sedan rather than a more popular SUV body.

It could be a masterstroke, with people looking for an alternative from a conventional SUV turning to this Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal alternative. Or it could be a disaster, with sedan sales in seemingly terminal decline, whether electric or otherwise.

But the early details are promising, with Mazda claiming the 6e will start at less than $55k and offer rear-wheel drive driving dynamics.

Polestar 5

Mazda won’t be the only brand trying to make the sedan popular again, but the new Polestar 5 is a very different electric beast. This four-door liftback will start at more than $170k and will target the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan and BMW i5.

The flagship Polestar 5 Performance will live up to its name, with its dual-motor powertrain generating 650kW of power and 1015Nm of torque. That’s enough for this luxury sedan to launch 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Hyundai Elexio

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Hyundai has confirmed it will launch its first Chinese-made electric car in 2026, the Elexio, to take the fight to the growing list of value-packed Chinese-made EVs in the local market.

The Elexio is built in China on Hyundai’s e-GMP platform as the sister vehicle to the Kia EV5. While Hyundai Australia hasn’t confirmed any details for the new model just yet, it’s expected to slot between the Kona EV and Ioniq 5 in terms of both size and price. That means a price likely starting somewhere around $55-60k, which the brand is hoping gives it a rival to take on the other Chinese-made EVs.

BMW iX3

Not to overstate it, but this is the start of BMW’s new era. The first product of the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ generation of vehicles, it debuts both a new design language, but also a raft of new technologies – both for the powertrain but also the infotainment.

The hero model of the new range is the iX3 50 xDrive, which is powered by a new dual-motor powertrain, the sixth-generation electric vehicle technology for the brand, and makes 345kW of power and 645Nm of torque. Crucially, it’s paired to a new 800-volt electrical system and a 108kWh battery, which BMW claims provides up to 805km of driving range.

Porsche Cayenne EV

While the switch to the all-electric Porsche Macan has been controversial, the German brand is pushing ahead with the electric Cayenne at full speed.

The new Cayenne and Cayenne Turbo do live up to the brand’s heritage for performance. The ‘standard’ Cayenne is packing 300kW of power, with 325kW on boost and 835Nm of torque, which is enough for this full-size SUV to launch from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

If that’s not fast enough, the Cayenne Turbo makes up to 850kW with 1500Nm available with Launch Control activated, hauling the family-friendly machine from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in a stunning 7.4 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 260km/h.