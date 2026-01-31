Ineos has entered its emo phase.

The off-road brand owned by Mercedes-AMG co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed its enhanced offerings for 2026, headlined by a new Black Edition.

Finished in, you guessed it, black, the new special is available either with its Grenadier wagon or Quartermaster ute. Based on the high-grade Fieldmaster edition, unique additions include 18-inch Gloss black alloy wheels, black grille, dark skidplates, privacy glass and a lockable spare wheel storage box.

To further improve the offering, Australian-delivered Black Editions will come fitted with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres.

“The 2026 Grenadier is our most accomplished yet,” said Justin Hocevar, head of Ineos Automotive Asia Pacific. “Australians expect a vehicle that can handle long highway stretches just as confidently as off-road tracks and remote terrain, and these updates deliver exactly that. It’s more refined where it counts, without losing the rugged capability that defines the Grenadier.”

The Black Edition is priced from $122,000, a $2000 premium over the standard Fieldmaster. Ineos stressed that while the Black Edition isn’t limited by volume, the company will only have a limited production window. In other words, if you want one, don’t hesitate to order.

Ineos has updated the rest of the Grenadier range, albeit not in a major way but importantly including a new steering box with a variable ratio. They have also tweaked the climate control and added new accessories, including shorter roof racks (for models fitted with Safari Windows), a cargo bay cover and roller tonneau cover for the Quartermaster, plus bike carriers, cargo boxes, light bars and mounts for skis, snowboard and kayaks.

The new 2026 Grenadier range starts at $105,000 for the Quartermaster cab chassis and $107,000 for the Grenadier wagon and Quartermaster ute.