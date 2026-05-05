The arrival of Cadillac into the Formula 1 championship in 2026 has inspired the brand to launch a limited-edition version of its CT5-V Blackwing sedan, celebrating its newly formed global race team.

Officially titled the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collectors Series, it’s based on the already potent CT5-V Blackwing, which in standard form produces 498kW and 893Nm from its supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine.

However, after enlisting GM Motorsports to develop a new upgraded supercharger, the F1 Collectors Series edition bumps its outputs up to 511kW and 912Nm, making it the most powerful Cadillac to wear the Blackwing badge ever.

For context, the most powerful Australian production car ever was the HSV GTSR W1, which featured a different supercharged 6.2-litre V8 developing 474kW and 815Nm.

Power is sent to the rear wheels, exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission, which also helps the CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collectors Series to become the most powerful manual car currently on sale in the US.

To ensure it’s not just a straight-line hero, it’s fitted with the Cadillac Precision Package, adding a track-tuned suspension setup, carbon-ceramic brakes, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres.

Cosmetically, there are a handful of nods to the Blackwing’s F1 links in its livery, which includes the ‘F1’ logo stamped on its driver’s door and on the rear spoiler, while even the FIA logo features on the spoiler and carbon-fibre side skirts.

Inside, the seat head restraints also get an embossed F1 logo, with the distinctive branding carrying over to a 3D-printed gear shifter ‘medallion’. Additional logos are found on the numbered “Builder’s badge”.

All 26 examples of the CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collectors Series are finished in Midnight Stone Frost, featuring Harbor Gray Metallic brake calipers, Carbon Flash Metallic wheels and gloss black badging.

“The CT5-V Blackwing embodies the very best of Cadillac track-capable performance. With the F1 Collector Series, we’re channeling the energy and innovation of Formula 1 into a road-ready sedan that feels every bit as special as our entry into the sport,” said General Motors president, Mark Reuss.

“Each of the 26 vehicles is curated to be a centerpiece in any collection and a true celebration of Cadillac’s new era in Formula 1.”

No price has been announced as yet, but it’s expected to represent a sharp increase on the CT5-V Blackwing’s standard circa-US$100,000 (A$139,500) tag.

Sadly, Cadillac recently launched in Australia as an EV-only brand, ruling the likes of the CT5-V Blackwing out of contention for local showrooms.