Ford Australia is adding another Everest Sport to its local lineup, with a four-cylinder version of the popular SUV landing in showrooms next month.

The Ford Everest Sport Bi-Turbo 4×4 gives buyers the choice of the smaller-capacity engine, compared to the V6 which is a staple of the range.

Limited to 700 examples, prices start from $71,190 before on-road costs, representing a saving of $3450 compared to the Sport V6, however the Bi-Turbo gets the $2900 Touring Pack as standard – adding a 360-degree camera, tow bar and hitch, integrated brake controller, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

The Sport Bi-Turbo’s price is also an increase of $3900 compared to the Everest Trend Bi-Turbo, which is usually the flagship of the four-cylinder model’s lineup.

Everest Sport Bi-Turbo buyers get the choice of five colours: Alabaster White,Shadow Black, Meteor Grey, Aluminium and Blue Lightning, all of which are included in the price. Premium paint is normally an extra $750.

Powered by a twin-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the limited-run Sport produces 154kW and 500Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a selectable four-wheel drive system.

Compared to the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel, the Bi-Turbo engine is down 30kW and 100Nm, however the smaller mill has a lower claimed fuel consumption (7.2L/100km vs 8.5L/100km) as well as a cleaner emissions output (190g/km vs 224g/km).

The latter factor led to the demise of the Everest Sport Bi-Turbo 4×2 earlier this year, as its rear-drive-only drivetrain meant it was classified as a passenger vehicle rather than a heavy-duty 4×4, incurring significantly higher emissions penalties.

Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) was introduced earlier this year, aimed at reducing the emissions of a carmaker’s fleet, with brands fined $100 for every gram per kilometre (g/km) their vehicles are over the emissions limits.

For ‘Type 1’ passenger vehicles, this limit is 141g/km in 2025, before reducing to 117g/km in 2026, 92g/km in 2027, 68g/km in 2028 and 58g/km in 2029.

For ‘Type 2’ light-commercial and off-road vehicles, this means a target of 210g/km in 2025, 180g/km in 2026, 150g/km in 2027, 122g/km in 2028 and 110g/km in 2029.

With the Everest 4×2’s classification as a Type 1 vehicle, its 187g/km emissions figure was well above the limit, while the 4×4 Bi-Turbo is below it this year.