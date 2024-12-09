Timing is everything in the car industry and Ford may have picked just the right time to take on one of the most popular vehicles in the Australian market – the iconic Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series.

Specifically the 79 Series dual cab ute, which Ford appears to be targeting with its recently confirmed all-new Ranger Super Duty. This new addition to the Ranger line-up is set to join the blue oval’s ranks in 2026 and will offer a tougher, more capable package than anything existing in Ford’s showroom.

Even though we don’t know much about the Ranger Super Duty (or just ‘SD’ in Ford’s world) we do know some key facts that point to its aspirations. Ford has confirmed it will have at least a 4500kg maximum braked towing capacity, a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM). For comparison, the LandCruiser 70 Series dual cab ute manages 3500kg towing, 3510kg GVM and 7010kg GCM, which are all below the Ranger Super Duty’s potential.

What makes the timing key is Toyota’s decision to drop the beloved V8 turbo diesel engine from the 70 Series range in favour of the same four-cylinder turbo diesel as the HiLux. The loss of the V8 removes a key selling point for the 79 Series, even if the new powertrain offers more performance. Ford hasn’t revealed any details of its Super Duty engines but it will have the option of deploying its V6 turbo diesel, as well as its twin-turbo four-cylinder, that could give it another avenue to lure buyers away from the LandCruiser.

Safety is another key area where the Ranger Super Duty could take the initiative over the 79 Series. Toyota has had the 70 Series reclassified as a ‘light truck’ in recent years which has seemingly reduced its chances of being crash-tested by local safety authorities. Given its nearly 40-year-old design origins, it’s unlikely it would meet the five-star ANCAP score required by most fleets – something the Ranger has already earned.

Ford wasn’t subtle in its initial teaser video for the Ranger Super Duty declaring it is designed for “those who choose the tough jobs” and featured images of fire fighters, construction workers, farmers and mining workers – all industries where the 79 Series is popular… for now.

