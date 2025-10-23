The Ford F-150’s introduction to Australia has been plagued by multiple recalls and stop-sales, but now a facelifted version of the pickup has been priced for local buyers ahead of its arrival early next year.

Replacing the F-150 which debuted locally in late 2023 – only a handful of months after the facelifted model was revealed in the US – the updated pickup brings back the existing XLT and Lariat grades, as well as a new top-of-the-range Platinum grade.

Prices now start from $114,950 plus on-road costs for the Ford F-150 XLT, representing an $8000 increase for the short-wheelbase (SWB) model, and $7005 more for the long-wheelbase (LWB), which is now offered at no extra cost.

The mid-spec F-150 Lariat has been pushed up to $143,950 before on-roads (up $4000 for SWB, $3005 for the LWB), while the new Platinum flagship starts from $163,950 plus on-road costs, making it the second-most ‘1500 class’ pickup in Australia, behind the $172,990 Toyota Tundra Platinum.

Compared to the pre-update pickup, the 2026 F-150 gains a new-look face which incorporates a simplified Ford badge, sitting between revised headlights, while at the back the tail lights are also new.

While the circa-$8000 price increase for the XLT is significant, it now comes with more standard equipment previously missing, such as LED reflector headlamps and fog lamps, LED tail lights, a 360-degree (surround-view) camera, load box area lighting and, a 12-volt outlet.

Additional upgrades include a blacked-out grille, XLT-specific indicators, 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, black and chrome side steps and a chrome exhaust tip.

Inside it steps up to a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and identically sized infotainment touchscreen, and gets more USB-C ports on the centre fascia, and centre console.

The Lariat has gained new equipment too, such as a revised 20-inch wheel design, Ford’s new ‘Pro Access’ tailgate – allowing a door to open and close vertically – and extended chrome side steps (for the SWB).

In the cabin there’s now a 14-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, as well as automatic climate controlled heated and ventilated front seats. Its standard equipment is unchanged outside of these tweaks.

At the top of the tree the F-150 Platinum gains a number of upgrades over the Lariat, such as a gloss black grille, black Ford badging, a smoked F-150 wheel-arch badge, body-coloured mirror caps and door handles, black 20-inch wheels, black power-deployable side steps, a folding tonneau cover, a rear cargo view camera, and darkened exhaust tip.

The cabin has also been given the blacked-out treatment, with a black onyx interior trim, ‘multi-adjustable power seats’ – including max recline and a massage function – plus Platinum-badged scuff plates, steering wheel, front seat and console lid inserts.

Importantly, the Platinum also gets Continuously Controlled Dampening (CCD) Suspension, aimed at providing a smoother ride.

There’s no change to the twin-turbo 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine, which continues to produce 298kW and 678Nm, and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The XLT comes with part-time 4×4, while the Lariat and Platinum score a full-time 4×4 system.

Ford has also updated crucial gross vehicle mass (GVM), gross combined mass (GCM), kerb weight and payload figures for the F-150, as well as confirming its 4500kg braked towing capacity continues when fitted with a 70mm towball.

Model GVM GCM Kerb Weight Payload 2026 Ford F-150 XLT SWB 3315kg (-5kg) 7365kg (+95kg) 2462kg (+11kg) 853kg (+84kg) 2026 Ford F-150 XLT LWB 3360kg (-5kg) 7410kg (+95kg) 2482kg (+11kg) 878kg (+84kg) 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat SWB 3315kg (-5kg) 7365kg (+95kg) 2546kg (+11kg) 769kg (+84kg) 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat LWB 3360kg (-5kg) 7410kg (+95kg) 2566kg (+11kg) 794kg (+84kg) 2026 Ford F-150 Platinum LWB 3315kg 7365kg 2611kg 704kg 2026 Ford F-150 Platinum LWB 3360kg 7410kg 2636kg 724kg

This follows Ford last year reducing the F-150’s GCM by 450kg across the board, in an attempt “to include a reduction to account for maximum towball downforce weight (TDW) – 10 per cent of aggregate trailer mass (ATM)”, a spokesperson said at the time.