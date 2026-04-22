Lower than expected demand for electric pickups, combined with incentives for carmakers to produce cleaner models being axed, has already led to the death of vehicles from two of Detroit’s ‘Big Three’ auto brands.

In September last year, Ram announced the 1500 REV – its upcoming electric version of the popular 1500 pickup – had been cancelled, and would instead take shape as a range-extender, utilising the same name rather than its original Ramcharger moniker.

In November, Ford said it had ended production of the F-150 Lightning less than five years after its introduction, and axed a planned second-generation all-electric successor, following Ram’s lead by instead pivoting to range-extenders.

As reported by US publication Crain’s Detroit Business – via related publication Automotive News – General Motors has indefinitely delayed the next-generation of its existing electric pickups, including those which were related to SUVs.

Originally expected to enter production in 2028, the publication reports there were more affordable and updated versions of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and Hummer SUV/pickup on the way.

However, suppliers were reportedly told recently the next-gen model development had been paused with no end date.

For what it’s worth, a General Motors spokesperson said, “we have not disclosed any potential plans or timing for any next-generation battery electric trucks and we’re not going to engage in speculation”.

According to the insiders, the Silverado and Sierra EVs – which are twinned under the skin as with their petrol-powered counterparts – are likely to go plug-in hybrid, and are expected to be built on a new platform for combustion-engine vehicles, known as T1-2.

While the Big Three continue to wind back on full-size electric pickups, other brands such as EV specialist Rivian are forging on with their plans.

Earlier this year, General Motors said it would lose US$6 billion (A$9 billion) by repealing investments into battery-powered cars, which followed on from Ford announcing it’d take a huge US$19.5 billion (A$29.4 billion) hit on changing course for its future EV plans.

Despite this, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said at the time that EVs remain “the end game”, while pumping up the future role that plug-in hybrids can play across the car giant’s lineup.

“We are evaluating plug-in hybrids. We have plans to do some,” Barra said, as reported by Automotive News in January.

“In the past, plug-ins were the only hybrids that actually counted toward the regulatory perspective. So we have plans to do those, and we’ll have hybrids where we think we need to.

“But again, we’re mainly investing and continuing to work on EVs because we think that’s the end game.”

Barra added “it will take longer without the incentives” to reach that ‘end game’, however she said “I still think we’ll get there over time”, due to dropping battery costs and better infrastructure.