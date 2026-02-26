A custom 1969 Dodge Charger commissioned and owned by Greg Murphy is heading to auction, with the bespoke muscle car set to be sold by Collecting Cars.

Murphy, the four-time Bathurst 1000 winner and ‘King of Pukekohe’, initially disassembled and prepared the Charger for restoration in New Zealand before sending it over to the US, where the build was undertaken by the Ringbrothers in Wisconsin.

Across more than 4200 build hours, the Charger received a new Art Morrison chassis, a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 ‘Hellcat’ engine from Mopar (producing 520kW and 881Nm), a six-speed Bowler Tremec T-56 manual transmission, and new suspension and brakes.

Its exterior was massively overhauled, with its ‘Pile Up Yellow’ paintwork complemented by HRE Ringbrothers Edition Recoil alloy wheels (19×11 inches at the front, 20×13 inches at the rear), a new lip spoiler, rear bumper shroud and rear side-exit exhaust tips.

The cabin too received bespoke treatment, teaming custom dark grey with yellow stitching trim by Upholstery Unlimited with a unique Ringbrothers ‘Murph’ carbon-fibre and billet steering wheel, while a MoTeC C1212 digital display adds to the modern features, which includes a Fusion head unit with Kicker speakers.

Since it was completed and shipped back to New Zealand, Murphy has clocked up less than 1000km behind the wheel of the Charger, which is being sold with a current Warrant of Fitness (the equivalent of a roadworthy certificate in Australia).

No price guide has been announced for Murphy’s Charger yet, though its hammer price will exclude auction fees.

It’s one of a handful of racing-connected cars being auctioned soon by Collecting Cars, with Larry Perkins’ and Russell Ingall’s 1997 Bathurst 1000-winning Castrol Holden Commodore also set to go under the hammer.