Australians love a V8 engine – but do we love more power even more?

Ram is about to find out, revealing the official details of its new 2025 Ram 1500 powered by the brand’s new twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, dubbed ‘Hurricane’. It replaces the Hemi V8 in the previous model, but brings with it more power and torque.

Ram Trucks Australia will offer two different variants of the Hurricane – Standard Output (SO) and High Output (HO); you can probably guess what that means for their respective performance. The SO will be fitted to the 1500 Laramie Sport and makes 313kW of power and 635Nm of torque, which is already more than the 291kW/556Nm offered by the 5.7-litre V8 Hemi. The 1500 Limited gets the HO version and punches out 403kW and 707Nm – a massive upgrade on the Hemi.

“We know a lot of people love the sound of the Hemi V8, but we think the Hurricane engines will become iconic in their own right,” said Jeff Barber, the general manager of Ram Trucks Australia.

“With more power and more torque than the 5.7-litre Hemi V8, the Hurricane engines take the Ram 1500 – and, frankly, US pick-ups – to a new level of performance.

“Once people experience the power of the Hurricane engine series they will see what the fuss is all about.”

But it’s more than just a new engine for the 2025 Ram 1500. The US ute has been given a major overhaul that includes a new front end design for a fresh look. There’s also a new 14.4-inch infotainment screen, plus a 10.2-inch touchscreen just for the front passenger – like a luxury car.

Other upgrades for 2025 include a new power tailgate, more safety equipment and even massage seats for the Limited.

The 1500 Laramie Sport will be priced from $141,950, while the 1500 Limited will start at $159,950 (both prices exclude on-road costs).