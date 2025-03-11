Run, don’t walk, if you want a V8-powered ute.

As we’ve previously written, the V8 is becoming an endangered species and the Ram 1500 Laramie we just drove is in its final few months on sale in Australia. While Chevrolet remains committed to the V8 engine, Ford and Toyota both use V6 engines for their US-imported utes – the F-150 and Tundra, respectively.

Ram Australia will soon swap the 1500’s 5.7-litre ‘Hemi’ V8 for its own six-cylinder, but, for now, you can still get your hands on a Laramie Crew Cab. If you do, you’ll have the chance to experience the power and sound that only a V8 can make, even if these newer six-cylinder engines are just as capable and even more efficient.

READ MORE: Ram confirms Ford Ranger rival

This particular engine is great, making 291kW of power and 556Nm of torque it has no trouble effortlessly pulling the 1500 along, despite its enormous size. It never feels laboured or stressed, providing the kind of low-key muscle that has made these pickup trucks so popular across North America.

But there’s more to the Ram 1500 than just the V8, in fact, the best part of these American utes (at least in my opinion) isn’t what’s under the bonnet but what’s inside the cabin. In many respects these utes have become the modern answer to vehicles like the Holden Statesman and Ford Fairlane, because they offer a spacious, well-appointed interior that makes you feel like you’re in a luxury car, not a ute.

READ MORE: Why the Ford F-150 pickup is like driving an electric car

Now, sure, I’ll concede that a Ram 1500 doesn’t look much like a Holden Statesman, and it’s incredibly unlikely the Australian Prime Minister will ever get chauffeured around in one, but the big truck does a great impression of a luxurious vehicle.

It should, because it’s priced from $137,950 (drive-away), which is a premium price tag (but a very competitive one amongst the Chevy, Ford and Toyota), so you’re within your rights to expect a lot of vehicle for the money. The Laramie specification, which is the last one left in any reasonable supply in Australia, is actually the mid-spec model, sitting beneath the Laramie Sport and Limited. But it doesn’t feel like it’s missing out on much, in fact, inspecting the specifications the two most notable items it appears to be missing is air-suspension and the brand’s signature RamBox in the tray.

What the Larmaie does have is a 900-watt Harman Kardon sound system, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and shiny 20-inch chrome alloy wheels. While it feels well equipped, what really stands out inside is the sheer volume of space, even more so than a Statesman, Caprice or Fairlane.

While the likes of the Ram have been snapped up by those looking to tow with ease, it’s also easy to understand why others have been attracted to them. Sure, the 1500 is a big beast to wrangle in the city and suburbs, but like any new model you might buy – be it a low-riding performance car or an electric vehicle – it should only take a few weeks to get comfortable and confident with its size.

So while American pickups like the Ram are seen as big and brash by many in Australia, for others they are just bigger, taller luxury cars – with a very big boot.

But remember, if you want to experience the Hemi V8, you’ll need to act quickly before one of the last V8s available in Australia disappears for good.