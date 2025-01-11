The V8 engine is an endangered species, especially in Australia’s preferred mode of transport – the ute.

Where V8 utes once roamed freely across the roads, plains and outback of Australia these days they are a rare sight. Long gone are the likes of the Holden Commodore SS Ute or Ford Falcon XR8 and instead we now pick between diesel-powered dual-cabs like the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

Not even the arrival of American pickups have been able to save the V8. Ford and Toyota have both opted for V6 engines and the beloved ‘Hemi’ in the Ram 1500 has now been retired to make way for another six-cylinder.

Leaving just one lone V8 survivor in the ute market – the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

It’s powered by a good ol’ fashioned 6.2-litre V8 engine, making a healthy 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, and paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. That’s enough grunt for this big pickup to tow up to 4500kg, which is the key selling point for these US utes.

But while towing is arguably the most logical reason to buy one, there are plenty of other appealing elements of the 1500. I’ve said before in previous reviews that these American-designed pickups are not really ideally suited to Australian conditions – our roads are narrower, our car parks smaller and our driveways too short – but once you become accustomed to the sheer bulk of the Silverado, it becomes a pleasure to live with.

We’re driving the Silverado 1500 LTZ, which is the more luxurious option compared to the sportier ZR2 we’ve already tested, and it does feel like a luxury car at times. The cabin is cavernous, so it gives you the kind of interior room and comfort you’d otherwise expect from the likes of BMW 7-Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Certainly there’s plenty of room for a family of five in the Silverado.

Obviously it’s not quite as plush and as well-presented as a BMW or Mercedes, it’s a Chevy truck, but the work done on the local right-hand drive conversion is top-notch and hard to tell from the factory original; a credit to Australian workmanship.

Amid the modern preference of utes and SUVs, standing out in traffic is increasingly challenging, which is undoubtedly another appeal of the Silverado. It’s imposing even when lined-up at the lights alongside a Ranger or Toyota LandCruiser, giving you a commanding view of the road.

And despite its size it’s easy to drive, it never feels too cumbersome or awkward (as long as you’re not upgrading from a small hatchback, in which case it would probably feel like driving an ocean liner) and rides well even when unladen.

Ultimately, a major attraction for many buyers will simply be the engine configuration. In reality, the V8 is a superseded technology, F-150’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 makes 298kW and 678Nm, so it’s a match for the Chevy’s V8 on paper. But the emotional attraction of a V8, the sound it makes, the feeling it gives you, will simply give it the edge with many buyers.

It will be interesting to watch how the Chevrolet badge and V8 engine holds up in the increasingly competitive fight between the Silverado, F-150, Tundra and Ram…