Much of the focus at last week’s Japan Mobility Show was on cars, but Honda – the multi-faceted giant that it is – quietly launched a new bike prototype with revolutionary tech.

The Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype is serving as a test bed for electric turbocharger technology, but the brand intends to one day put it in production.

Powered by a new V3 engine – with a 900cc displacement and 75-degree angle – the bike adopts an electronically-controlled compressor, featuring for the first time in a motorbike.

Similar to the new Porsche 911 T-Hybrid and the MGU-H system on Formula 1 cars, such as the Honda-powered Red Bulls which have so far won four driver’s championships, the compressor is driven at low engine speeds by an electric motor, rather than having to wait for enough air to ‘spool’ it up like a turbocharger.

According to Honda, this allows the engine to deliver “highly responsive torque even from low RPM range, by controlling compression of the intake air irrespective of engine RPM”.

The brand claims that future production versions of the 900cc engine could achieve performance comparable to a 1200cc engine, while emitting less and using less fuel.

“Honda is developing the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype as a model that will represent a new milestone in the ongoing challenges undertaken by Honda and will enable customers to experience the unprecedented fun and excitement of riding and the joy of ownership.”