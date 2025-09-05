Based on the hybrid Civic, the sixth-generation Honda Prelude will launch later this year in certain markets such as Japan and the US, before reaching Australian showrooms in mid-2026.

Unlike some of its former rivals including the Mitsubishi Eclipse, its relaunch hasn’t seen the Prelude become an SUV, with the model staying true to its sports coupe roots with two doors and four seats.

Powering the Prelude is a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, producing up to 149kW and 315Nm combined from the four-cylinder petrol engine and two-motor hybrid system. Drive is sent to the front wheels through an ‘e-CVT’ automatic transmission, with no manual option available.

However, the Prelude will adopt Honda’s new ‘S+ Shift system’, simulating gear changes as if it was using a traditional, multi-ratio automatic.

Honda had previously confirmed the Prelude is equipped with parts from the high-performance Civic Type R, such as wider front and rear tracks, Honda’s unique dual-axis front suspension design (the first time it’ll appear on a non-Type R model), as well as four-piston Brembo front brake calipers, painted in ‘Prelude Blue’.

Sold in just one guise, the Prelude’s standard equipment includes 19-inch machine-finished Berlina Black wheels, uniquely tuned adaptive dampers, leather-timmed heated sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and sports pedals. The cabin can be upholstered in Blue and White, or Black upholstery.

It’s not short on technology either, with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster sitting in front of the drive, while a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in also features, – compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – pumping audio through an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

A choice of four drive modes can be selected, with Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual changing the characteristics of the dampers and powertrain response, as well as the engine sounds and digital instrument cluster layout.

Buyers can opt for one of five exterior colours: Winter Frost Pearl (available with a black roof), Meteorite Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Rally Red, and Boost Blue Pearl.

In Japan, prices for the Prelude will start from 6,179,800 Yen, or about $63,870. For context, a flagship Civic hybrid retails for 4,403,300 Yen ($45,510), while the Civic Type R starts from 4,997,300 Yen ($51,650).

In Australia the Civic hybrid tops out at $55,990 drive-away in Australia and the Type R is $79,000 drive-away, meaning the Prelude could be priced closely to the hot hatch locally.

That would put it in a tough spot to sell, given two-door rivals such as the Toyota GR86 and its Subaru BRZ twin, as well as the Mazda MX-5 are all significantly cheaper, offer manual transmissions and are rear-wheel drive.