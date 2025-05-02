A rare piece of Australian motoring history has come up for sale, with the final manual V8 Commodore police car coming up for auction in Canberra.

Listed by Carbids, this 2017 VFII Commodore SS-V Redline was one of three cars used by ACT Policing’s Traffic Operations, and it was retained by its primary driver after being retired from the fleet.

Finished in ‘Light My Fire’ metallic orange, it was affectionately known as ‘Bronze’, and operated as the ‘sweep’ car for Guest of Government tours, running in front of police motorcades when foreign and domestic dignitaries were visiting the nation’s capital.

While it’s no longer finished in its police livery, the Commodore still wears the registration it adorned in service (YMH-12G) and even has breathalyser tubes in its boot.

Since new, it’s completed just over 77,000km, albeit doing driving most Commodore owners would only dream about.

As with all SS-V Redlines, under the bonnet is a 6.2-litre ‘LS3’ V8 engine, pushing out 304kW and 570Nm, sent to the rear wheels.

Brembo brakes sit behind the 20-inch forged wheels, which are now shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

The auction is due to conclude at 7:30pm AEST on May 14, and bidding at the time of writing has exceeded $20,000 – though expect the final figure to be much higher.