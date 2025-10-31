If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Hyundai has confirmed it will launch its first Chinese-made electric car in 2026, to take on the influx of new Chinese-made EVs in the local market. As we first reported back in June, the Elexio is built in China on Hyundai’s e-GMP platform as the sister vehicle to the Kia EV5.

While Hyundai Australia hasn’t confirmed any details for the new model yet, it’s expected to slot between the Kona EV and Ioniq 5 in terms of both size and price. That means a price likely starting somewhere around $55,000, which the brand is hoping gives it a rival to take on the other Chinese-made EVs.

“We see it as a vital car that’s going to take on some of the Tesla, some of the BYDs and the EV5,” said Gavin Donaldson, Hyundai Australia’s Chief Operating Officer.

Hyundai sources its current range from a variety of countries, including the USA and Europe but primarily South Korea, but Donaldson has no concerns about introducing a Chinese-built model from a build quality perspective.

“I think ultimately, and we know the EV5 is from China as well, so we think that the quality and all that from the vehicle’s going to be well and truly accepted for us,” he said.

Notably, Kia had to push back the original launch of the EV5 several months after finding that the Chinese-built cars did not have the Australian-developed suspension and steering package. Asked if that was cause for concern for Hyundai, the company played it down.

As we mentioned in our original story in June, several examples of the Elexio have been in the country for months undertaking local ride and handling tuning.

Tim Rodgers, Product Planning and Development Manager for Hyundai Australia, revealed that the Australian tuning package has actually been adopted across other markets.

“ So ride and handling is completed on that car,” he said. “We had engineers here and actually the setting that we developed in Australia, I believe is now a general market setting for all right-hand drive markets. So I’d say it went swimmingly, we had no such issues.”

While Hyundai has confirmed any details, it is understood only a single specification Elexio will be offered. It will be powered by a 160kW/310Nm electric motor paired with the 88.1kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. That’s the same battery Kia uses in the EV5 Long Range, which indicates the Elexio should have more than 500km of range.

Hyundai is hoping that bringing in the better-value Elexio, along with other changes, will help turn around its EV fortunes. Hyundai Australia CEO Don Romano admitted in August that the company was doing a “terrible job” with electric cars and needs to improve how it handles both its dealers and customers.