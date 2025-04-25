The success of Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Minecraft has Hollywood studios rushing to find computer games to turn into movies, and the next one is based on Sega’s Out Run.

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is producing the movie, but not yet confirmed to star in it, with Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Armageddon, Transformers) set to direct. While Out Run is not as well known as more recent driving games, such as Gran Turismo and Need for Speed, it was a breakthrough game when it launched.

Arriving in 1986 it was a popular Sega arcade game, selling more than 18,000 machines around the world in the late 1980s. It spawned several sequels, including Out Run 3D, Out Run Europa and the most recent, OutRun Online Arcade in 2009.

It’s unclear how Sweeney and Bay plan on turning the game into a movie, with the gameplay centred around a Ferrari Testarossa that the player had to navigate across a series of challenges including traffic. It’s worth noting, that the Ferrari did feature a blonde woman in the passenger’s seat, so there is a possible role for Sweeney, if she wants to get infront of the camera.

Sweeney is no stranger to cars, while now a famous actress, she grew up in a family of mechanics and calls classic Porsche builder, Rod Emery, a “second dad” – so she’s a genuine petrolhead. She famously restores Fords on her TikTok channel, Syd’s Garage, including a 1969 Bronco and a ‘65 Mustang.

In 2024 she partnered with Ford to build her own custom version of the new Mustang, inspired by her personal ‘65 model. Her custom ‘Stang featured Robin’s Egg Blue paint and 20-inch chrome wheels.

“It’s heartening to see Ford celebrate individuals who are pushing past stereotypes to do what they love,” Sweeney said at the reveal of the car. “That’s why I was so excited to work with Ford on designing my dream car, and I can’t wait to surprise someone special with a matching vehicle.”

No details on who will star and when the Out Run movie will hit cinemas, so stay tuned.