Ferrari once again has rolled out the Speciale name for its most accessible supercar, affixing the badge to the new hardcore version of the 296.

It’s a name last seen on the 458 Speciale, but where that was the last of Ferrari’s entry-level naturally-aspirated V8s, the 296 Speciale A continues on with the standard car’s formula of mating a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine to a plug-in hybrid system.

However, the engine’s standard outputs of 488kW and 735Nm have been given a 27kW/20Nm increase, with the 296 Speciale A now producing 515kW and 755Nm.

Add in a Formula 1-style MGU-K system – itself making 132kW (up 10kW) and 315Nm in ‘Qualify’ mode – between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch auto and the 296 Speciale A now accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, at least according to Ferrari.

That’s just one-tenth faster than the regular 296 GTB, but the faster sprint time isn’t just down to higher outputs, with the Speciale A also going on a diet.

Overall, it tips the scales 60kg lighter than the car upon which it’s based, and nearly 10kg of that reduction has come from the powertrain.

The titanium conrods come from the F80 hypercar (replacing the steel units in the standard 296), while the nitrided steel crankshaft is also lighter, not only reducing weight but improving throttle response.

Ferrari also leaned on lessons learned from its Le Mans-winning 499P prototype to trim excess metal from the 296 Speciale A’s engine block and crankcase, which saved more than 1.2kg.

Experience from the 296 Challenge race car has led to engine bay cooling being optimised, while the turbochargers are now 1.2kg lighter, and an even lighterweight optional titanium alloy exhaust is available.

Enhanced engine noise comes from both the new exhaust and a doubling of acoustic ducts, ensuring the occupants can hear the unique notes of the 120-degree V6.

Additional changes under the skin of the 296 Speciale A include Multimatic adjustable dampers (based on those found in the 296 GT3 racer), as well as lighter titanium springs, which have been calibrated to ensure less roll and pitch than the standard supercar.

Ferrari has also teamed up with Michelin to give the 296 Speciale A a bespoke set of Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, using knowledge gained from the F80 program.

While these are most of the changes to the 296 Speciale A under the skin, it also looks different to the regular car – and not just for aesthetic reasons.

A new aerodynamic damper system on the front bonnet as well as vertical fins at the rear have led to a 20 per cent increase in downforce at 250km/h, with the new supercar generating 435kg at that speed.

The new bonnet not only helps to push the front of the car into the road, but also better directs the air to the rear winglets, which act in tandem with a new diffuser to achieve the revised downforce figure.

The sum of these changes mean the 296 Speciale A can lap Ferrari’s famed Fiorano test circuit 2.5 seconds faster than the 296 GTB.

Inside, the cabin is a familiar setting, albeit with even more carbon fibre and Alcantara, and fewer features in a bid to save even more weight.

New door panels made from a single block of carbon fibre feature simple grab handles and speakers, while bare fasteners also give the impression of a pared-back racer.

Pricing is yet to be announced, though expect a generous increase over the 296 GTB’s $604,000 before on-road costs sticker in Australia.